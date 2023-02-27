IRS dramatically expands e-filing mandate for small businesses





Small and medium-sized businesses that file federal income and/or information returns on paper will generally be required to file them electronically starting in 2024. The IRS issued the final rule on February 21, 2023, requiring organizations to electronically file specified returns and other documents. Generally, organizations that file ten or more returns or returns (previously over 250) in a year must file them electronically in 2024. This requirement includes partnership returns, corporate income tax returns, corporations, unrelated business tax returns, information returns, excise tax returns and many more. The ten-return threshold does not apply to employment income returns, such as Forms 940 and 941. Examples Businesses must aggregate all tax returns to determine if they meet the ten-filing threshold. Examples: Company W must file five 1099-INT forms, interest incomeand five 1099-DIV forms, Dividends and distributions, totaling ten returns. Therefore, Company W must file all of its 2023 Forms 1099-INT and 1099-DIV electronically. In 2023, Corporation S, an elective small business, is required to file Form 1120-S 2022, U.S. tax return for an S corporationtwo W2 forms, Salary and tax declarationtwo 1099DIV forms, Dividends and distributionsa 940 form, Employer’s annual federal unemployment tax return (FUTA)and four 941 forms, Employer’s Quarterly Federal Income Tax Return. Since this totals ten returns in calendar year 2023, S must file his 2023 Form 1120-S electronically. Penalties IRS penalties for failing to file information returns electronically are currently $290 per Form W-2 or 1099, up to a cap of more than $3.5 million. Businesses with less than $5 million in gross receipts have a lower maximum, but the cap is still above $1 million. Hardship waivers may be available for those experiencing hardship. Gate The IRS recently released a new online portal to facilitate compliance and help businesses file Form 1099 series information returns electronically. Known as the Information Returns Intake System (IRIS), this free electronic filing service is secure and accurate and requires no special software. IRIS can be useful for small businesses that currently file 1099 forms on paper. Any corrected information return must be filed in the same manner as the originals. If the original information return was to be filed electronically, any corresponding corrected information return must also be filed electronically. The IRS explained that the e-filing mandate is necessary because the agency receives nearly 4 billion information returns per year and still receives nearly 40 million paper information returns. Electronic filing has become more common and economical. Many tax preparers and service providers offer ready-to-use electronic tax return services and software. As a service provider, ADP automatically files all e-fileable returns, regardless of threshold, for improved accuracy and efficiency. Businesses should discuss this with their tax advisors and prepare to comply with the new requirements. For more information, see the final rules (TD 9972) To https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2023-03710/electronic-filing-requirements-for-specified-returns-and-other-documents Tags: Tax and Payroll Reports Tax Risk and Compliance Small Business Business Owner

