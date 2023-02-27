PNC SURVEY SHOWS SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS SEE A BRIGHT FUTURE FOR THEIR OWN BUSINESSES

Nearly six in 10 small and medium business owners are very optimistic about the prospects for their own business over the next six months, a high poll.

Nearly two-thirds believe that business conditions in the United States will improve.

Fewer business owners plan to raise their own prices to customers by 5% or more than in 2022.

PITTSBURGH, February 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Based on the results of PNC’s latest biannual survey of small and medium-sized businesses, which found February 6, it looks like resilient business owners are defying forecasts of an economic downturn later this year. In fact, business owners’ optimism about the prospects for their own business over the next six months has reached a 20-year high.

Six in 10 business leaders feel very optimistic about the prospects for their own business, although they remain cautious about the national and local economy. The gap between optimism for their business and the U.S. economy as a whole now peaks at 34 percentage points, nearly double the survey’s historical average (18 percentage points).

The survey, now in its 21st year, also found executives expect a better overall business environment, with nearly two-thirds (63%) expressing belief that business conditions in the United States will improve. over the next six months and a majority (58%) expecting to see sales increase over the same period.

“While we expect the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates in the spring of 2023 and economic growth to slow, companies remain optimistic about their own near-term prospects. increase the prices of the goods and services they offer,” said Gus Faucherchief economist of the PNC Financial Services Group.

Business owners are also seeing pricing pressures ease. Fewer companies than in the last three waves of the biannual survey indicate that they plan to raise their own prices to customers by 5% or more over the next six months. Moreover, less than half (47%) expect supplier prices to rise over the next six months, up from more than half (53%) last fall and returning to a level similar to last year. a year ago (46%). Fewer businesses (21%) expect consumer price increases of 5% or more in the U.S. economy, overall, compared to last fall (36%).

Supply chain concerns are also on the decline. More companies are expecting an improvement in supply chain speed compared to six months ago, and fewer are experiencing stock-outs. Although supply chain disruptions remain the top concern for two in 10 owners (18%), this area of ​​concern no longer stands out significantly from the others and in fact matches the proportion primarily concerned about the cost of materials ( 18%).

“It is clear that inflationary pressures are easing. Businesses are finding it easier to get materials and supplies, inventory levels are returning to normal, and businesses are expecting inflation to slow. But with the tight labor market, labor costs remain a concern. said Faucher.

The proportion of business owners planning to increase their number of full-time employees is down from six months ago, while the difficulty of hiring remains constant. Specifically, just over one in 10 (13%) business owners expect to increase their number of full-time employees over the next six months, up from two in 10 (21%) in the fall. last and one year ago (20%). . A similar proportion (15%) expects the number of part-time employees to increase over the same period, unchanged from last fall and up from 8% a year ago.

Among companies actively hiring employees, more than a third (36%) say it has become more difficult to hire qualified candidates over the past six months, such as last fall (39%) and last spring (36%). The most common barrier among those who have difficulty hiring is a lack of candidates (47%). Other challenges faced by business leaders who find it difficult to hire qualified employees include a lack of skills or experience in candidates (22%) and compensation requirements that are higher than this. the company can afford to pay (19%).

Other survey findings include:

Credit Quest: Nearly two in 10 business owners (17%) plan to apply for a loan or line of credit in the next six months, up from last fall (6%) and a year ago ( 11%). Of the eight in 10 unlikely to apply for a loan or line of credit, more than three-quarters (77%) say they don’t need funds; a quarter are reluctant to take on debt, less than two in 10 (16%) believe the cost of credit is too high, and only a few (8%) are worried about the lending process or business capacity to qualify.

