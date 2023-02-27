People with children six months to four years old are advised that Canada’s current supply of Moderna mRNA infant vaccine against COVID-19 expires on March 8, 2023.

British Columbia does not yet have a confirmed date for the arrival of a new supply of Moderna COVID-19 infant vaccines. Based on information from the federal government, British Columbia expects this infant vaccine to be delivered beginning April 11, 2023.

Parents or guardians who booked appointments for their children aged six months to four years for a COVID-19 vaccine between March 9 and April 10 will be contacted to discuss their rebooking options. Parents or guardians can also reschedule the appointment themselves by calling the call center at 1 833 838-2323.

For children who are booked for both the COVID-19 and flu shots, they can proceed with the flu shot and return at a later date for the COVID-19 shot. If more than eight weeks have passed since the child’s first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, their appointment for a second dose to complete their series of vaccinations may be moved to March 9. If their previous dose was less than eight weeks ago, they will be helped to rebook after April 11, 2023.

The Pfizer COVID-19 Infant Vaccine is also available and can safely replace the Moderna COVID-19 Infant Vaccine. The Pfizer infant vaccine series requires three doses eight weeks apart, unlike the Moderna two-dose infant vaccine series. Children who have already received their first dose of Moderna Infant may receive Pfizer Infant as a second dose. However, they will need a third dose of Pfizer to achieve full vaccination.

There is currently no booster dose for children aged six months to four years.

The COVID-19 vaccine for infants continues to be the best protection against serious illnesses associated with the COVID-19 virus.

British Columbia’s COVID-19 vaccination program has helped keep people safe. To date, approximately 21% of infants and children aged six months to four years in British Columbia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Learn more:

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines for young children, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/young-children

To register for the provincial Get Vaccinated system or to obtain a new reservation link, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register