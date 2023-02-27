The NLRB takes a new angle in its campaign against free speech





As this blog noted here And here the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), and more specifically the General Counsel (GC), has been waging an ongoing campaign against employers’ free speech, in defiance of the views of the Supreme Court and the overwhelming adoption by Congress of the Taft–Hartley Act . So far, the campaign has focused on trying to prevent employers to speak out. In a new twist, however, the NLRB is now trying to force employers to engage in some speeches. Unfortunately for the NLRB, forced speech is just as legally dubious as restricted speech. As Bloomberg reported (subscription required), the NLRB is calling for changes to standard remedies in unfair labor practice cases. Specifically, the agency wants to require company officials to read violation notices to workers, presumably at a company staff meeting. Currently, a notice of violation is posted in the workplace and if a public reading of said violation is required, an NLRB officer can provide the reading in the presence of company officials. There is a long history of cases dealing with the legality of forced government speech. Particularly relevant to the intent of the NLRB here is a case 2020 of the Sixth Circuit, in which the Court struck down an attempt by the Commission to force management officials to publicly read a Notice of Violation. In this case, the Court concluded that “[I]It is foreign to our system to force named individuals to utter prescribed words to obtain a pardon or to enlighten an assembled public. Going further, the Court wrote (citing a 5th Circuit case): “Such orders impose a ‘confession of sins’ and evoke ‘the ‘criticism-self-criticism’ system devised by Stalin and adopted by Mao”. doubt, the Court went on to write that such forced readings go “headlong into the Supreme Court’s recognition that violations of forced speech extend to situations” where the complaining speaker’s own message has been affected by the speech he was forced to adapt.” You would think that such clear direction from multiple circuit courts would end the case. Yet the NLRB and the GC seem to operate as if the court rulings were mere suggestions, and the Taft-Hartley Act and its enshrined free speech protections. Section 8(c) had never been adopted. Unfortunately, it will take further litigation to remind the NLRB that while it can enforce the limited law it is charged with, it is not a law in and of itself. About the authors Glenn Spencer Senior Vice President, Employment Policy Division, United States Chamber of Commerce Spencer oversees the House’s work on immigration, retirement security, traditional labor relations, human trafficking, wage hours and worker safety issues, EEOC issues, and labor law and state employment. Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uschamber.com/employment-law/nlrb-takes-new-angle-in-its-campaign-against-free-speech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos