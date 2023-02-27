Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Policy Guiding Principles

Electrifying our transportation system is key to mitigating emissions that cause climate change and adverse health effects. This electrification will require many more batteries and therefore many more minerals. Recovering these materials from retired electric vehicle (EV) batteries is an alternative source to mining. Essentially, materials recovered through battery recycling can replace the future supply of materials that would otherwise have to be mined from the earth to meet demand.

Estimates show that in 2050, the United States can meet about half of EV’s demand for cobalt and nickel and a quarter of lithium’s demand with minerals recovered through recycling. While electric vehicles are already driving less greenhouse gas emissions than the alternative to gasoline, the use of these recycled materials significantly reduces the impacts associated with material sourcing.

Prior to recycling, the battery removed from use in an electric vehicle can be used in a second-life application. This means that it is either reused in another vehicle or reused for a stationary storage application. Eventually, the battery will reach its end of life and will need to be recycled, recovering the minerals to then re-enter the battery manufacturing stream.

The circular process begins at manufacturing, continues through first use in an electric vehicle, is reused for a second life, recycled, and then finally the minerals return to manufacturing. This is called material circularity or circular economy.

The battery policy agreed in the European Union implements the principles of the circular economy and is the most ambitious battery policy to date. It has the potential to increase battery recycling and the use of recovered materials through extended producer responsibility and recycling requirements. In the United States, California is also exploring a policy of recycling and circularity of materials. In 2022, a report was released by the California Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Advisory Group which outlines the policies the group believes the California legislature should implement.

The policies discussed and proposed by these groups have the potential to increase battery reuse, repurposing, and recycling, as well as to mitigate impacts associated with end-of-life processes and increase battery durability. As policy develops, we at the Union of Concerned Scientists have set out the following high-level principles that we will use to guide our policy positions.

Guiding principles

Increasing battery recycling and material circularity is necessary for a sustainable battery industry. The producer (in most cases, the vehicle manufacturer) should be responsible for ensuring that EV batteries are reused, reused and eventually recycled. The battery recycling process must minimize environmental impacts and have a high material recovery rate, especially for lithium, nickel and cobalt. Prior to recycling, the battery should be reused, refurbished and/or reused, if safe and has remaining capacity. The end of battery life must be taken into account when designing the EV. Information on battery health over time should be accessible while the battery is in the vehicle and after it is removed. Government funding should continue to support research and development of battery reuse, reuse and recycling.

Let’s dive a little deeper into these principles

Increasing battery recycling and material circularity is necessary for a sustainable battery industry.

Recycling electric vehicles already on the road is the most sustainable way to source materials. These batteries contain a very concentrated amount of minerals that can be recovered through recycling. More recent recycling process report recovery rates of 95% and low pollution impacts. This is a significantly better alternative to incineration-based techniques which currently recover none of the lithium and emit greenhouse gases and particulates.

Once recovered, these minerals can be used to make new batteries, reducing the need for new mining. Overall, less mining can make electric vehicles more durable and reduce the risk of mishandling due to improper storage or burial.

The producer (in most cases, the vehicle manufacturer) should be responsible for ensuring that EV batteries are reused, reused and eventually recycled.

Currently, the United States does not require the recycling of electric vehicle batteries. While recycling is ongoing, market dynamics may not catch all used batteries, leading to improper disposal. Some newer batteries don’t use cobalt and nickel, which are traditionally the most valuable minerals in electric vehicles. This trend is beneficial because it results in cheaper and more environmentally friendly electric vehicles. But on the other hand, recycling batteries without these minerals is currently not profitable and therefore cannot be recycled if no regulations require it.

A potential policy solution is to define a central party responsible, such as producers, for ensuring that batteries are recycled. Defining responsibility can increase the recycling rate and encourage planning and efficiency.

Automakers are best suited for this position, following the typical policy structure called Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). By centralizing the responsibility to the car manufacturer, it not only ensures that the battery is recycled, but also incentivizes the producer to design the battery and the EV in a way that makes recycling easier and cheaper.

This has been implemented for electric vehicle batteries in the European Union and was proposed by the California Advisory Group (the report uses the term producer take-back). A form of extended producer responsibility is used to ensure the recycling of several products in Californiaincluding mattresses, paint and carpet.

The battery recycling process is expected to result in low environmental impacts and have a high material recovery rate, especially for lithium, nickel and cobalt.

Recovering minerals by recycling old batteries is significantly cleaner than extracting new materials, and it is important that policies maximize the environmental benefits of recycling. This can be done through required material recovery rates and environmental impact reports. Technologies are advancing and several new recycling companies are reporting a 95% material recovery rate. This best available technology should be used and the use of incineration-based techniques that do not recover lithium should not be allowed.

Prior to recycling, the battery should ideally be reused, refurbished and/or reused, if it is safe and has remaining capacity.

Ultimately, all batteries must be recycled. But previously, many batteries can be used in the environmentally beneficial second-life application, such as reuse, refurbishment and reuse. Reuse and refurbishment refers to reusing batteries in the same application, but in a different car. Repurposing refers to using the battery in a different application, such as stationary storage to support renewable energy generation. Read this excellent blog if you want to learn more.

The end of battery life must be taken into account when designing the EV and the battery.

When an electric vehicle is taken out of service, the battery is removed from the vehicle and then usually disassembled further. If disassembly is included in the design of the EV and the battery, the process can become safer and more efficient. Examples potential improvements to the deconstruction process through EV and battery design include using binders instead of adhesives and standardizing pack design. Dismantling is currently a manual process, but if batteries are standardized and designed to be disassembled, smart robots could do the job instead.

If extended producer responsibility is established, design for dismantling and recycling is naturally incentivized.

Information on battery health over time should be accessible while the battery is in the vehicle and after it is removed.

Battery health refers to battery capacity and efficiency, something that slowly degrades over time and usage. This indicator is usually represented as a percentage and communicates the percentage of the battery’s maximum available capacity compared to when the battery was new. It is important for EV owners to know the status of their battery, an indicator required from 2026 to Electric vehicles in California.

It is also important that the battery status is accessible once the battery is removed from the car. The health of the battery is a determining factor in deciding whether the battery should be recycled, recycled, or sent directly for recycling. If the battery is in good condition (i.e. relatively high capacity and efficiency), it should be reused or reused for a second life before being recycled.

Currently, if there is no visual damage, battery recyclers test the health by monitoring it through full charge and discharge or a specially designed testing process. This is expensive and time-consuming, but if this information has been provided without extensive testing, reassignment can be expedited and costs reduced.

Government funding should continue to support research and development on reuse, reuse and recycling.

As we move from gasoline-powered vehicles to more environmentally friendly electric vehicles, battery recycling and material circularity should be priorities. As noted in a previous blog post, funds have been dedicated to recycling research, development and demonstration. While this funding is essential to developing a more sustainable battery industry, we also need a policy that demands and ensures a circular battery economy.

What’s next for battery recycling policy

At UCS, we want to see that all EV batteries are safely recycled and the materials recovered are used in the manufacture of next-generation batteries. These materials are an essential element in meeting future demand and reducing the need for mining.

US policy should follow the European Union’s lead in implementing extended producer responsibility, requiring high material recovery rates and improving access to battery information. Stay tuned for more blogs that dive into these principles.