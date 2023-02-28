Stock Market Today: Stocks Rebound; The UNP jumps on the CEO’s exit





Stocks closed higher on Monday, rebounding after major benchmarks ended their worst week of 2023 on Friday. Amid falling Treasury yields, the rate-sensitive tech sector posted big gains, while a surge in the railroad’s stock price Union Pacific ( UNP (opens in a new tab)) helped lift industrial stocks. All three major indexes posted weekly losses of around 3% last week – their biggest of the year so far. “The equity market weakness came amid a series of stronger than expected economic data as inflation the data suggests that the disinflationary process will be a bumpy road,” says Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. ultimately caused some downward momentum in stock markets. » To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and thrive with the best advice from experts on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. Today’s economic data was more mixed. As overall durable goods orders fell 4.5% more than expected month-over-month in January, the core reading, which excludes the volatile non-military aircraft category, unexpectedly rose by 0.7%. Elsewhere, pending home sales jumped 8.1% more than expected last month. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. Still, bond yields fell, triggering buying on Wall Street. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound climbed 0.6% to 11,466, the widest S&P500 gained 0.3% to 3,982, and blue chips Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% to 32,889. In single headline news, Union Pacific jumped 10.1% after the train operator announced that its CEO, Larry Fritz, would step down later this year. The C-suite switch comes under pressure from hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners, which owns about 4.6 million UNP shares. Why Nvidia Was One of the Best Stocks to Own We’ve been talking a lot about stock picking in this space recently. Whether the Warren Buffett shares buys and sells or the blue chip stocks favored by hedge funds or the top stock picks of billionaires. All of this shows us what the smart money — those with deep pockets and access to research and information not usually available to the average retail investor — is doing with their money. But sometimes it’s just plain old math that reveals where the best investment ideas lie. Take Nvidia (NVDA (opens in a new tab)), For example. Not only has NVDA stock recently beaten the market, it turned into a stunning return for those who invested $1,000 in the semiconductor inventory 20 years ago. And there’s reason to believe that Nvidia is positioned for more success. NVDA is one of best ai actions in a rapidly growing space, and the company’s data center and automotive segments are seeing impressive growth.

