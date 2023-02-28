Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Will Allow Brokers to Provide Crypto Services to Clients – Ledger Insights
Today the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (LEVEL) announced a consultation on new rules allowing non-bank members, such as brokers, to provide cryptocurrency services to customers. This decision responds to a request from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Brokers’ Association (TBA).
One of the goals is to encourage the Israeli public to use this regulated route rather than unregulated offshore exchanges that expose them to additional risk. He also wants to attract foreign investment and investors to Israel.
The brokers would not provide cryptocurrency services directly, but would only work with licensed crypto dealers and custodians for the purchase, sale, and custody of crypto. Only Bitcoin and Ether would initially be supported and crypto activities will be separated from others in a walled garden approach. Clients will need to sign a separate crypto letter with the brokers that acknowledges the significant risks in the industry.
No credit can be given to customers for cryptographic services. In accordance with the Walled Garden, crypto cannot be used as collateral against conventional securities trading.
Israel believes that the New York Bitlicense currently represents the best licensing practice and is taking a similar approach for its own regime. Non-bank TASE members will only be able to transact crypto exchanges that are either licensed in Israel or by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). For custody, the restrictions are similar, but licensed custodians include those with an exchange or clearing license.
TASE first revealed plans for digital assets last October, including working with the government for token bonds. In November, the Ministry of Finance published proposals for regulating digital assets. And the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) has released a consultation which means that many cryptocurrencies will be considered securities because they are financial investments.
