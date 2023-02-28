Stocks could fall further as rates rise





This week will be full of economic data, but the big data will arrive on March 1 and 3, when the ISM and indices are released respectively. The ISM manufacturing survey is expected to rise to 48 from 47.4 last month. Meanwhile, the ISM manufacturing index is expected to rise to 45 from 44.5 in January. The work report is not due this week and is postponed to March 10. This will put more emphasis on the ISM reports as they will provide the first reading of inflation and employment for February. But overall, I think these two reports are unlikely to do much to reverse the current trend of higher rates and a . However, hotter numbers could lead to trends in rates and the increasingly strong dollar. 1. dollars The Dollar has broken a downtrend and likely has room to settle between 105.75 and 106 before encountering significant resistance. US dollar index daily chart 22 years old Treasury During this time the also broke out; I think it’s heading towards over 5%. The weekly chart shows no major resistance levels until the 2-year hits 5.1%, a rate last seen in 2007. Weekly chart of the US 2-year yield 3. Corporate ETFs (LQD) The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:) has fallen sharply and is currently at support. A break of the support at $105.50 would signal that the LQD needs to drop further, with gaps at $104 and $100.80 potentially the next stops. 4. Bond ETF (TLT) The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:) looks like the LQD, but the TLT needs to drop further before testing the support at 99.50. But with a gap at $94.50, further decline in TLT seems likely. 5. S&P 500 The break below the October uptrend splitting below, completing the bump and run reversal pattern. The index is not yet oversold based on the RSI and could drop a lot further given the rise in rates so far. For now, the next major support level is in a long-term downtrend around 3900 and then around 3780. 6. Biotech ETF (BWI) The iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:) slumped after failing to significantly break above resistance at $135. Biotechnology is a good indicator of how rates are changing depending on the market, as these companies tend to be long-term growth assets, and higher rates affect them the most. Therefore, watching the BWI can provide some insight into the direction rates are heading in the eyes of equity investors. Currently, it looks like the BWI is likely heading lower to around $121, which means rates could rise. 7. Internet ETFs (FDN) The First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSE:) is back below $136, which had been strong resistance for much of the fourth quarter of 2022. It looks like the January rally may have been a fake. escape attempt. Unless the FDN can quickly recover from this breakout, the ETF should decline towards $118. 8. Adobe Adobe (NASDAQ:) finished below all lows from late November to early January around $325. This suggests a potential bearish shift in the stock’s trend. Additionally, there is a significant gap to fill at $300. Have a good week. Original post

