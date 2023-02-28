Business
Stocks rise as Wall Street rebounds from worst week of 2023
US stocks rose on Monday, fueling a rebound after Wall Street’s worst week of the year.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) gained 0.2%. Contracts on the technology-intensive Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) increased by 0.6%.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury fell to 3.93% on Monday.
On the economic data side, new orders for manufactured durable goods in January plunged to 4.5%, the biggest drop since April 2020, the The census bureau reported. The decline was steeper than economists’ estimates of 4.0%.
“The manufacturing sector will remain under pressure in the coming months, but details from January’s Durable Goods Orders and Shipments report suggest that factory activity has started the year on a better note than the headline figure does. suggests so,” Lydia Boussour, senior economist at EY Parthenon, wrote in a statement after the release.
Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors’ pending home sales index climbed 8.1% to 82.5 in January, sharply ahead of the 1.0% rise predicted by Bloomberg economists, according to data released Monday by the group. On a yearly basis, however, pending transactions fell by nearly 24%.
“The increase in the pending home sales index confirms that the US housing market has improved, or better said, stabilized somewhat over the past few months due to lower interest rates. mortgages,” Eugenio Aleman, chief economist at Raymond James, wrote in a statement to Yahoo Finance. . “However, the recent increase in mortgage rates is likely to inflict even more pain on the US housing market going forward.”
The shares closed their worst week of 2023 friday after the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge showed it unexpectedly accelerated in January and consumer spending jumped. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, which excludes the volatile components of food and energy, showed prices rose 0.6% in January and 4.7 % compared to last year.
The Commerce Department also reported that consumer spending rose 1.8% last month from December, the biggest increase in nearly two years. The poll results rekindled investor concern about the Fed’s continuation of its aggressive inflation-tightening campaign.
The drop in optimism put pressure on major indexes, with the Dow Jones falling 3% for its fourth straight week of losses, while the S&P 500 lost 2.7% in its worst week since the start. December and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 3.3%.
Data compiled by Search 22V found that rising interest rates increased the correlation between growth and value stocks to the highest level since at least 2005.
Investors will remain interested in the retail sector this week, with earnings from Target (TGT) on deck before the market opens Tuesday after Walmart (WMT) warned of cautious profit advice for the coming year. Home Depot, the home improvement retail giant (HD) also presented a disappointing forecast for the 2023 financial year.
Elsewhere on the earnings calendar are results from Costco (COST), Macy’s (M), Dollar tree (LTRD) and Kohl (KSS) to present the commercial side.
Meanwhile, the share of companies beating analysts’ expectations in the fourth quarter was low relative to history. FactSet Data showed that 68% of S&P 500 companies reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, down from the five-year average of 77% and the ten-year average of 73%.
In single stock moves, Seagen Inc. (NMS) shares jumped on Monday morning after a report of the Wall Street Journal said Pfizer (DFP) is in preliminary talks to acquire the cancer drug company in what could be a multi-billion dollar deal.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) shares rose after CEO Warren Buffetts annual letter to shareholderswhich offered readers an insight into his opinions on stock buybacks, taxes, corporate accounting and his optimism about the economy.
fuboTV Shares (FUBO) leaked after the sports-focused streaming service released disappointing orientation in its fourth quarter earnings report on Monday and revealed that it had sold shares at a deep discount.
Fisher (FSR) shares jumped on Monday after the electric vehicle started announcement its deliveries for its first vehicle, the Ocean SUV, would be completed in the spring.
Union Pacific Stocks (UNP) soared after the largest freight operator announced plans to appoint a new general manager following pressure from activists to oust Lance Fritz from his post.
Bath and body care (BBWI) shares fell after the company said in a letter to shareholders that the looming proxy battle is based on “misguided” motivations and would be detrimental to shareholders. The board of directors took the decision not to appoint the former co-chief investment officer of Third Point, Munib Islam.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency news, Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) said in a tweet that it will soon suspend trading in Binance’s stablecoin, Binance USD, on March 13 at or around noon ET. Moving comes later Paxos Trust disclosed it will stop creating the Binance-branded stablecoin, citing regulatory pressure.
Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv
