Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to Regulate Crypto Trading After Turbulent 2022





The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is willing to allow customers of its non-bank members to trade cryptocurrencies. His proposal follows last year’s turmoil in the sector, which many watchdogs said was a precondition for the imposition of tougher regulations. Authorization of NBMs TASE – Israel’s only public stock exchange – wants to expand the authorized activities of its non-banking members (NBM) to allow customers to exchange digital currencies. Examples of such entities are brokerage firms, insurance organizations, stock exchanges, venture capitalists and others. The exchange recalled the 2022 cryptocurrency market crash, stressing the need to impose a relevant regulatory framework on the industry. The TASE proposal is focused on protecting customers. It allows traders to deposit fiat money in cryptocurrencies, while withdrawals can be made after non-bank members have contacted an approved digital asset trading service provider and authorized custodian. In other words, the possible rule will force NBMs to buy and sell cryptocurrencies at the request of customers. The Israeli stock exchange believes that domestic regulations should align with global regulations to attract more foreign capital into the local financial ecosystem. The green light from NBMs to allow customers to trade cryptocurrencies could reduce risk in the industry, encourage competition and boost innovation, he added. The marketplaceattachintentions in October last year to set up a blockchain-based cryptocurrency platform that would focus on smart contract technologies and issue a variety of tokens. CEO Itai Ben-Zeev said the exchange is expected to go live within the next four years and will aim to accelerate fintech development and adoption. Israel to incorporate crypto into existing legislation The Israel Securities Authority (ISA)revealedearlier this year that it could amend three of its existing financial laws to include cryptocurrencies. The changes will allow the watchdog to directly oversee digital asset transactions and place them in the “financial instruments” category, where securities and co-investments are found. The main goal is to grant Israeli crypto participants maximum security and highlight the technological improvement of the industry. Similar to the TASE proposal, the ISA believes that the adoption of digital assets could bring many benefits to the local economy, including a flow of foreign investment: “The advanced technology of these assets can lead to economic efficiencies in many areas, reduce costs, avoid the need for intermediaries, and optimize the way information is transferred between entities.” SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to sign up and receive $100 free and 10% off Binance Futures fees for the first month (terms). (terms). PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to sign up and enter code POTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cryptopotato.com/tel-aviv-stock-exchange-to-regulate-crypto-trading-after-turbulent-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos