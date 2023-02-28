Tel Aviv Stock Exchange set to expand crypto trading to non-bank clients





Editor’s Note: With such volatility in the markets, stay up to date with daily news! Get our quick roundup of today’s must-see news and expert opinion in minutes. Register here! (Kitco News) – The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is looking to expand its crypto trading services by allowing customers of its non-banking members (NBM) to access its crypto desk, according to a announcement the exchange made on Monday. TASE, which operates Israel’s only public equity trading platform, currently allows non-bank financial institutions – which are defined as financial institutions that do not have a full banking license and cannot accept deposits from the public – to provide services such as investments, advice, brokerage or collection. checks. The proposal to change its rules has now been opened for a public comment period, and once the comment period ends, it will be submitted for approval to the TASE Board of Directors, according to the announcement. According to TASE, the 2022 crypto market turmoil has highlighted the need for regulation in the industry “that will mitigate the various risks (operational, legal, cyber and other) inherent in the crypto business. cryptocurrency”. The rapid development of the cryptocurrency industry over the past few years has led to an increase in TASE customer involvement, leading to “increasing demand from customers to transfer money from this activity into their accounts”, the exchange said. The proposed new structure will allow customers to deposit fiat money that may be intended for investment in cryptocurrencies and withdraw funds from such currencies through an “approved cryptocurrency trading service provider or service provider”. authorized custodial services for these currencies”. Under the proposed structure, clients will deposit funds for the purchase of crypto into their account with NBM, and those funds will then be deposited into an NBM omnibus account with the crypto trading service provider. Clients will then be able to submit purchase orders which will be executed using the funds deposited in the omnibus account and will be recorded in the client’s account with BNM. When the client submits a sell order, the trading service provider will sell the coins and credit the NBM’s omnibus account, in which case the sale proceeds will be transferred to the client’s account with NBM. Ultimately, Israeli regulators seek to apply a regulatory regime similar to that currently applied to non-digital assets to digital assets, the statement said, “taking into account the non-traditional and unique characteristics of this sector.” For TASE, the goal of offering this update is to help advance Israel’s capital markets in line with international standards, increase the ability of NBMs to expand their business areas, and enable their clients to trade cryptocurrencies. “TASE believes that aligning local regulations with international regulations will attract more foreign investment and foreign investors to the Israeli market, while allowing the Israeli public to invest locally, through supervised institutions” , the statement said. “This decision will facilitate the development and advancement of the Israeli capital market and encourage innovation and competition, while addressing the risks inherent in this business.”

