BolognaFiere, new board for listing on the stock exchange





During the first meeting of the new BolognaFiere Board of Directors, three new entries made their entry to the Board of Directors: Valerio Veronesi President of the Bologna Chamber of Commerce; Therese Lopilato expert in tax law and Lord Stephen A. Carter CEO of Informa Group. Initially, the Board voted unanimously for the re-election of Gianpiero Calzolari as president and the election of Rose Grimaldi as vice president. The objectives of the new mandate include: internationalization;

the diversification of the group’s activities;

the development of the spaces of the Bologna exhibition center, also following the real estate transfers of the shareholders. But it is first of all the landing on the stock market to be concluded by 2024 that attracts attention. “I thank the Board of Directors for its renewed confidence – emphasizes Shoemakers -. The focus of the new board will be the listing of the company. An important issue for the development of our territory, to which all members, public and private, are called upon to contribute. After the capital increase and the subscription of the bond loan with Informa Group, the path towards the growth and internationalization of the Bologna Fiere Group continues at a sustained pace”. Shoemakers has been president of Bologna Fiere since July 2017 and vice-president from 2014 to 2017: he has been president of Granarolo Spa since 2009 and of Granlatte since 2007. He was also president of Legacoop Bologna from 2004 to 2014. Rose Grimaldi is Full Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management in the Economic and Managerial Engineering sector at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Bologna. Since 2021, she has been delegated by the Mayor of Bologna for the attraction of international talent, economic promotion, the impact of the technology park and the CCIs, the creative and cultural industries. The partnership with Informa is in line with the points envisaged by the capital increase previously launched by BolognaFiere: the initiative provides for a reinforcement of the group’s capital up to 105 million euros via a cash increase, the sale of real estate assets and the bond issue subscribed by the British company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.efanews.eu/en/item/29573-bolognafiere-new-board-of-directors-for-listing-on-the-stock-exchange.html

