DOJ launches formal voluntary self-disclosure policy for all US law firms

Reading time: 4 minutes

Practices: Government Enforcement / White Collar Criminal Defense

printable version

On February 22, 2023, the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) announced a Corporate Voluntary Self-Disclosure (“VOD”) Policy (the “VSD Policy” or the “Policy”) for all offices of the United States Attorney (“USAO”). , establishing nationwide incentives for voluntary corporate disclosures. Effective immediately, the VSD Policy aims to encourage corporate self-disclosure by establishing standardized and transparent criteria for self-disclosure that, if met, will result in concrete, real-world rewards. Consistent with this carrot-not-stick approach, companies with qualifying disclosures can avoid a guilty plea, benefit from a steep reduction – or total elimination – of a criminal fine, and avoid being struggling with costly and cumbersome corporate monitoring.

Development of a national policy.

Last fall, in a DOJ memorandum titled “Further Revisions to Corporate Criminal Enforcement Policies After Discussions with Corporate Crime Advisory Group,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco instructed each USAO to create and publicly share a VOD policy. In an apparent effort to bring consistency and uniformity nationwide, the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee led a working group of DOJ and various USAOs to draft this new VOD policy, which will “apply” to all USAOs. .

Clear criteria for qualification as a VOD.

The DOJ’s stated goal is to credit the company’s voluntary self-disclosure of wrongdoing as “standardiz[ing] how VODs are defined and credited by the USAO nationwide.

What is a voluntary disclosure?

In order for a USAO to determine, in its sole discretion, that a corporate report qualifies as a VOD, the following criteria must be met.

Voluntary disclosure . Disclosure must be voluntary. Disclosures made pursuant to pre-existing legal obligations, such as an active Deferred Prosecution Agreement (“DPA”), for example, will not be considered voluntary. fast time . A company must disclose wrongdoing to the DOJ before any imminent threat of disclosure or government investigation.

The conduct may not already be publicly disclosed or otherwise known to the government.

The company must make the disclosure within a ‘reasonably prompt’ time of becoming aware of the misconduct, and the company will bear the burden of showing the timeliness of reporting it. Reveal all relevant facts . A qualified disclosure will reveal all relevant facts about the misconduct then known to the company, with the understanding that some findings may only be preliminary.

Disclosures meeting these criteria do not automatically qualify as VOD. The company should cooperate fully in continuing its investigation; preserving, obtaining and producing information; and providing ongoing factual updates to the government. Timely and appropriate redress will also be required, including restitution, forfeiture or return of winnings resulting from misconduct.

What benefits are granted to eligible VODs?

Companies that manufacture an eligible VOD without any aggravating factors (see below) can expect the USAO to do the following:

Do not require a guilty plea; Not seek a criminal sanction or, if a sanction is warranted, impose a sanction reduced by at least 50% from the low end of the applicable US Sentencing Guidelines (“USSG”); And Not requiring an independent compliance monitor (assuming the company demonstrates effective implementation and testing of a robust compliance program).

Aggravating factors do not eliminate the benefits of voluntary self-declaration, but they reduce them. The DOJ considers the following factors as aggravating factors:

misconduct that constitutes a serious threat to national security, public health or the environment; widespread corporate misconduct; Or misconduct involving the current management of the company.

No factor will require a guilty plea; the USAO will evaluate the individual facts and circumstances to determine the appropriate resolution. It is important to note that even if a guilty plea is required for a business, it will still receive other benefits of the VSD policy, including (a) a 50% to 75% reduction in the lower end of the USSG fine range and (b) no imposition of a compliance monitor (again, assuming it maintains an effective, pressure-tested compliance program).

Top takeaways and analysis.

Beware of overlapping policies: Companies considering self-disclosure should note that the VSD Policy does not automatically replace existing VSD policies of other DOJ components, such as Criminal Division or Antitrust Division policies. Where a USAO works alongside another DOJ component division, the USAO may be required to obtain that other division’s approval to implement this policy or may instead apply the component division’s policy. in place.

Required Functional Compliance Programs: The policy assumes a functioning compliance program as table stakes – no reporting company will be eligible for policy benefits without an effective compliance program. The DOJ expressly conditions its decision not to impose client monitors on the existence of an effective compliance program, but on other aspects of full cooperation, such as prompt disclosure or effective remediation and investigation. continues, assume that the company maintains a compliance program that is up to the task.

USAO’s VOD policy follows the DOJ’s now well-established trend of incentivizing self-disclosure. The policy sets out clear criteria and provides both transparency and predictability, mitigating geographic gaps and the benefits of forum shopping. It outlines the carrots available to self-reporters, leaving the stick reserved for non-disclosure companies heavily implied. However, the VOD Policy still retains significant discretion for individual USAOs, who retain the authority to determine what will constitute a prompt disclosure or an effective compliance program. That said, even if a disclosure is not considered a VOD under the policy, the DOJ suggests that the penalties imposed would still be reduced from those imposed on companies that do not come forward.

If you have any questions about this topic or need additional information, please contact the attorneys at Ropes & Gray’s Government Enforcement/White Collar Criminal Defense.

printable version