Business
Humana’s exit from employer coverage illuminates Medicares appeal
Humana Inc.’s exit from the employer health insurance market may portend tough decisions for large insurers as they face greater scrutiny of business costs while being drawn into the more lucrative Medicare market. Advantage.
humane announcement On February 23, it will announce the phasing out of its business activities with employer health plans over the next 18-24 months to focus on its core government business, primarily operating known private health insurance plans. under the name Medicare Advantage.
Pressure on health insurers continues to mount as employers seek to rein in skyrocketing health care costs, demanding access to their claims data and, in some cases, suing to obtain it. Fortune 500 company Owens & Minor Inc. this month sued a subsidiary of Anthem Blue Cross, saying the insurer had repeatedly refused to hand over requested claims data since 2021.
This information, along with the negotiated price data that hospitals and health plans are now required to make public, is intended to help employers and consumers see if they are paying reasonable prices relative to what other companies pay on medical bills. The savings for employers could be substantial, but insurers could suffer.
As provider networks and fees charged by insurers become more transparent, what we’re seeing is that fees charged on the business side are both exorbitant and unjustified, said Michael Thompson, President and Chief leadership of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchasing Coalitions. interview. The alliance represents groups that work with employer health plans.
In the long term, this will likely lead to less variation in health care costs, Thompson said. Currently, there can be wide variations in the prices paid by employers to hospitals and healthcare providers in the networks set up by insurers.
As the fees become public, it’s not clear employers are taking advantage of using health insurance networks to get fair prices, Thompson said.
As this data becomes more available, it is easier to discern what is happening in the market and it is easier to envision a universe where health plans become less essential or necessary to get a good deal. , did he declare.
No wider exodus in the short term
Insurers serving the employer health plan market are unlikely to exit the market in the short term as Humana does.
Humana, based in Louisville, Kentucky, had just under 1 million members in commercial plans at the end of 2022, less than 6% of its total medical workforce of about 17 million people, according to its fourth quarter 2022 financial report. results. The company’s Medicare enrollment was about 8.7 million at the end of last year.
About 159 million Americans had employer-sponsored coverage in 2022, according at the Kaiser Family Foundation.
There are other players more entrenched in the employer market, such as UnitedHealthcare, CVS Healths Aetna, Elevance, Cigna and other Blue Cross Blue Shield companies, Duane Wright, senior health policy analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, who makes part of Bloomberg LP, said in an interview.
Unlike Humana, Cigna has about 15 million commercial market members, Wright said.
But the government market may be increasingly attractive to insurers. Apart from Medicare, apart from Medicaid, there are growing and growing opportunities with the Affordable Care Act, Wright said.
Humanas comes out of employer plan market will impact parts of the country where competition will be significantly reduced, David Muhlestein, director of research and innovation at healthcare consulting firm Health Management Associates, said in an interview. He cited Georgia as a state that could be hit harder.
In most markets, Humana has the fewest number of physicians covered by their networks compared to other major national insurers, Muhlestein said.
Growth but uncertainty in Medicare Advantage
Health insurers currently see profitable business in private Medicare Advantage plans, Muhlestein said.
Medicare is the only growing market in the health insurance landscape, Glen Losev, senior healthcare equity analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview. More baby boomers are entering the health insurance market and people are living longer than before, he said.
Humana is probably one of the best and most capable in the Medicare space, Losev said.
However, if there are changes to the program and profitability suffers, what should they fall back on? Muhlestein asked, referring to Humana. There have been proposals time and time again to reform Medicare Advantage, and it could really hurt them.
The 2024 Medicare and Medicaid Service Centers prior notice could reduce Medicare Advantage spending by $540 per Medicare Advantage enrollee on average next year, the Better Medicare Alliance said recently, citing an analysis from Avalere Health.
With 30 million seniors and people with disabilities enrolled in Medicare Advantage, a core part of Medicare, this could lead to higher premiums and/or reduced benefits for these beneficiaries, said the Better Medicare Alliance, which supports Medicare Advantage.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/humana-exit-from-employer-coverage-illuminates-medicares-lure
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jim Harbaugh talks about Michigan football offensive, depth of the defensive line
- Fact check: Did Donald Trump send 13-year-old drinking water to eastern Palestine?
- Jansen Panettiere, brother of actor Hayden, has died of an ‘enlarged heart’, his family reveals
- Football fans rain teddy bears onto the field for the victims of the Turkey earthquake
- Biden-Xi relationship could be further strained by leaked lab report
- Humana’s exit from employer coverage illuminates Medicares appeal
- Pyaar Fundas, Bollywood Style – Rediff.com films
- In Karnataka, PM Modi tears up Congress for ‘insulting’ Kharge party leader
- Kiwis win by one point after tracking, reaction, analysis, highlights, score, news
- The President is convinced that the KIPI zone is the future of the green energy industry in Indonesia
- As UK supermarkets ration fruits and vegetables, many blame Brexit for the shortage.
- Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report February 27 to March 5