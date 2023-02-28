Humana’s exit from employer coverage illuminates Medicares appeal

Humana Inc.’s exit from the employer health insurance market may portend tough decisions for large insurers as they face greater scrutiny of business costs while being drawn into the more lucrative Medicare market. Advantage.

humane announcement On February 23, it will announce the phasing out of its business activities with employer health plans over the next 18-24 months to focus on its core government business, primarily operating known private health insurance plans. under the name Medicare Advantage.

Pressure on health insurers continues to mount as employers seek to rein in skyrocketing health care costs, demanding access to their claims data and, in some cases, suing to obtain it. Fortune 500 company Owens & Minor Inc. this month sued a subsidiary of Anthem Blue Cross, saying the insurer had repeatedly refused to hand over requested claims data since 2021.

This information, along with the negotiated price data that hospitals and health plans are now required to make public, is intended to help employers and consumers see if they are paying reasonable prices relative to what other companies pay on medical bills. The savings for employers could be substantial, but insurers could suffer.

As provider networks and fees charged by insurers become more transparent, what we’re seeing is that fees charged on the business side are both exorbitant and unjustified, said Michael Thompson, President and Chief leadership of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchasing Coalitions. interview. The alliance represents groups that work with employer health plans.

In the long term, this will likely lead to less variation in health care costs, Thompson said. Currently, there can be wide variations in the prices paid by employers to hospitals and healthcare providers in the networks set up by insurers.

As the fees become public, it’s not clear employers are taking advantage of using health insurance networks to get fair prices, Thompson said.

As this data becomes more available, it is easier to discern what is happening in the market and it is easier to envision a universe where health plans become less essential or necessary to get a good deal. , did he declare.

No wider exodus in the short term

Insurers serving the employer health plan market are unlikely to exit the market in the short term as Humana does.

Humana, based in Louisville, Kentucky, had just under 1 million members in commercial plans at the end of 2022, less than 6% of its total medical workforce of about 17 million people, according to its fourth quarter 2022 financial report. results. The company’s Medicare enrollment was about 8.7 million at the end of last year.

About 159 million Americans had employer-sponsored coverage in 2022, according at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

There are other players more entrenched in the employer market, such as UnitedHealthcare, CVS Healths Aetna, Elevance, Cigna and other Blue Cross Blue Shield companies, Duane Wright, senior health policy analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, who makes part of Bloomberg LP, said in an interview.

Unlike Humana, Cigna has about 15 million commercial market members, Wright said.

But the government market may be increasingly attractive to insurers. Apart from Medicare, apart from Medicaid, there are growing and growing opportunities with the Affordable Care Act, Wright said.

Humanas comes out of employer plan market will impact parts of the country where competition will be significantly reduced, David Muhlestein, director of research and innovation at healthcare consulting firm Health Management Associates, said in an interview. He cited Georgia as a state that could be hit harder.

In most markets, Humana has the fewest number of physicians covered by their networks compared to other major national insurers, Muhlestein said.

Growth but uncertainty in Medicare Advantage

Health insurers currently see profitable business in private Medicare Advantage plans, Muhlestein said.

Medicare is the only growing market in the health insurance landscape, Glen Losev, senior healthcare equity analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview. More baby boomers are entering the health insurance market and people are living longer than before, he said.

Humana is probably one of the best and most capable in the Medicare space, Losev said.

However, if there are changes to the program and profitability suffers, what should they fall back on? Muhlestein asked, referring to Humana. There have been proposals time and time again to reform Medicare Advantage, and it could really hurt them.

The 2024 Medicare and Medicaid Service Centers prior notice could reduce Medicare Advantage spending by $540 per Medicare Advantage enrollee on average next year, the Better Medicare Alliance said recently, citing an analysis from Avalere Health.

With 30 million seniors and people with disabilities enrolled in Medicare Advantage, a core part of Medicare, this could lead to higher premiums and/or reduced benefits for these beneficiaries, said the Better Medicare Alliance, which supports Medicare Advantage.