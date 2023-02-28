Business
Target Unveils 2023 Strategic Investments to Drive Growth and Differentiated Customer Experience
The retailer will deliver ‘affordable joy’ through an unparalleled assortment of own brands and a renewed focus on bargain-minded shoppers
Drive Up Returns will roll out nationwide starting this spring, making it easier for customers to shop
The company will open about 20 new stores and make updates to about 175 existing locations
MINNEAPOLIS, February 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Target company (NYSE: TGT) today announced its plans for 2023 at the retailer’s annual financial community meeting in New York City, with a focus on delivering a differentiated shopping experience for customers that will continue to position the business for long-term growth.
The company plans to invest $4 billion For $5 billion this year to expand its customer-centric services, store operating network and supply chain facilities, digital experiences and other capabilities. The retailer also shared more about its plans to advance its business efficiency efforts, aimed at optimizing its operations after years of rapid growth.
“Investments in our shopping experience and our frontline team have strengthened our customers’ engagement with Target over the past several years, which is reflected in the continued growth of our traffic and sales,” said Michel Fiddelke, Chief Financial Officer of Target Corporation. “This year, we will continue to invest in our long-term strategic initiatives that propel our market share and earnings growth over time. Coupled with the continued efforts of our teams to scale our business with greater simplicity, we are confident in our continued ability to meet the changing needs of our customers and create value for our shareholders.”
Deliver Affordable Joy
This year, the retailer plans to launch or expand more than 10 own brands, bringing thousands of new, differentiated products to customers at incredible prices. Additionally, the retailer will appeal to value-conscious shoppers with more items from $3, $5, $10 And $15. Additionally, the retailer will deepen its focus on delivering clear and compelling promotions, make enhancements to its Target Circle loyalty program, and launch a new advertising campaign that celebrates how Target delivers affordable joy.
Launch of Drive Up Returns nationwide
Starting this spring, Target will expand its latest offering, Increase returns, which allows customers to return most new, unopened items free of charge within 90 days of purchase from the comfort of their car. Drive Up returns will be available on purchases made through customers’ Target.com accounts. Before visiting their Target store, customers can initiate a return through a guided experience in the Target app. Customers then follow the normal Drive Up process to return their order and wait in their car for a team member to collect and complete their return.
In addition to making the Target customer experience even easier, Drive Up Returns brings more efficiency to the retailer’s returns process and reduces expenses for mail-in returns.
Opening new stores and updating existing locations
Target plans to open about 20 new stores of varying sizes in an effort to reach new customers. Many of the new stores will include new design elements that reflect the local community, experiences that showcase new brands, assortment and services, and sustainable features. Target is also investing in approximately 175 of its existing stores, ranging from full renovations to adding Ulta Beauty at Target or Apple at Target boutique-in-store experiences, or increased capacity for same-day fulfillment services. These new and updated stores are a way for Target to bring new partnerships and the latest innovations in fulfillment services to customers while investing in operational improvements for its team.
Extend the network of sorting centers
The company plans to extend its network of sorting centers from nine to more than 15 locations by the end of 2026, which will expand its next-day delivery capabilities to customers in major US markets. These specialized supply chain facilities allow Target to deliver digital orders faster, more efficiently and at lower cost, with up to 40% of orders delivered through its last-mile delivery capability arriving the next day. Additionally, these facilities take the pressure off Target stores, giving team members more time to serve customers. This latest investment in a sorting center will create hundreds of additional jobs in major metropolitan areas offering the best wages in the retailer’s market.
Driving efficiency to fuel growth
Target also expanded its newly introduced corporate efficiency efforts, aimed at simplifying its operations and improving the experience for its team and guests while fueling near- and long-term growth. While this efficiency work is a long-term sustainable plan, Target’s goal is to achieve $2 billion to $3 billion savings over the next few years.
To stay informed about Target’s strategy and initiatives, visit corporate.target.com.
Various
Statements in this release regarding the company’s future financial performance, planned investments in its business, improvements in execution and other operational capabilities, new store openings and renovations, potential benefits The company’s business efficiency efforts and the growth of strategic brand partnerships are looking to the future. statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actions to differ materially. The most significant risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended January 292022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
About the target
MinneapolisTarget Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves its customers in nearly 2,000 stores and in Target.com, with the aim of making all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has donated 5% of its profits to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional information about the company can be found by visiting the Company Website And press center and following @TargetNews.
SOURCE Target company
|
