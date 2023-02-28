Toronto residential property owners have until the end of today to submit an online vacancy tax return – City of Toronto





Press release February 28, 2023 Today is the last day for homeowners to report the 2022 occupancy status of their residential property in Toronto on the City of Toronto’s Vacant Home Tax (VHT) portal. Property occupancy status declarations can be made quickly and easily on the secure portal. Ninety-five percent of Toronto homeowners submitted their VHT statement. Landlords only need their property assessment roll number and client number to report the occupancy status of their residential property. The figures can be found on the latest property tax bill or on notices of declaration mailed by the City at the end of last year. Owners who do not have access to a computer can authorize someone to act on their behalf to complete the online submission. While the vast majority of Toronto homeowners will not pay this tax, anyone who owns residential property is required to report their occupancy status for the 2022 tax year. If residents own their homes, if they live in their accommodation but go to a holiday home for part of the year or work abroad, or even if residents rent out their property, they will not be subject to the tax. Once the declaration portal closes at the end of the day today, the City will issue a VHT Assessment Notice to property owners who have declared their property vacant. Notices will also be sent to owners who have not filed a declaration of occupancy status and whose property has been deemed vacant. These notices will be posted at the end of March and will show the VHT amount due, calculated at the rate of 1% of the property’s current value assessment. Residential property owners who receive a VHT Assessment Notice and disagree with it will have the opportunity to file a Notice of Complaint through an online portal that will open in early April. Full details on the VHT, available exemptions and how to submit a Property Occupancy Status Declaration can be found on the Citys VHT webpage. Toronto City Council approved extending the original Feb. 2 deadline to give residential property owners more time to file their VHT declaration, acknowledging that this is the first year that owners are required to declare the status of occupancy of their properties under the VHT Regulations. Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada’s main economic engine and one of the most diverse and livable cities in the world. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a world leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation, and ranks consistently at the top of international rankings thanks to investments supported by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit the City website or follow us on Twitter, instagram Or Facebook. Media contact: Media Relations, [email protected]

