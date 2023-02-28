Board and SEC Compensation vs. Performance Information

\r



\r



On August 25, 2022, the SEC released final rules regarding pay-for-performance disclosure originally required in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The disclosure requirement, which will be effective for fiscal years ending on or after December 16, 2022, will take the form of a supplemental table that will be included in future proxy statements. Companies will be required to report compensation and financial calculations that were not previously required, including compensation actually paid, an average of compensation for executives not appointed by the CEO, total return for shareholders (TSR) of the company and the peer group and a measure chosen by the company. which represents the strongest link between organizational compensation and performance.

\r



\r



While the companies, their outside attorneys and outside advisors should review the final 233-page settlement in detail, there are several key areas that compensation committees and boards will need to monitor.

\r



\r



\r



\r



Compensation and company performance

\r



\r



The most surprising difference between the regulations originally proposed by the SEC in 2015 and the final rules is a recalculation of compensation actually paid. Although salaries and cash bonuses are valued in the same way for the compensation summary table and the compensation actually paid columns, the methodology for calculating the equity and pension values ​​will be quite different.

\r



\r



Unlike the Summary Compensation Table, which only reports the value of equity awards at the time of their grant, the actual compensation paid will measure the combined value of (i) awards granted in the most recent year and (ii) changes in the value of the awards. granted in previous years.

\r



\r



Directors should closely monitor the evolution of the value of previously granted shares and its comparison with the summary table of compensation and the overall performance of the organization. In the event of real or perceived discrepancies, directors should be prepared to disclose the rationale for the differences and offer additional guidance and support for the current compensation philosophy and structure.

\r



\r



\r



\r



Measures selected by the company

\r



\r



A second element of the Final Settlement that surprised many outside observers is the inclusion of a company-selected metric that represents the most important financial performance metrics used by the registrant to tie executive compensation actually paid to the course from the financial year to the performance of the company. Companies have wide latitude to select generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) or non-GAAP measures, and may include multiple company-selected measures in the table as long as they are not misleading or obscure. not the required information. In addition to the quantitative values ​​required in the company-selected metric column, companies will need to describe the relationship between the selected metric and the compensation actually paid.

\r



\r



Compensation committees should consider the most appropriate company-chosen metric to use and how that metric relates to their existing compensation plans. Our early discussions with clients indicate that the most weighted metric in an annual or long-term incentive plan may be an appropriate starting point. Companies should carefully consider selecting any metrics that are not already included in an incentive plan and be prepared to provide substantial information on why the metric chosen by the company is not part of the compensation plan. existing if they choose to do so.

\r



\r



\r



\r



Start early

\r



\r



The finalized pay-for-performance regulations require significantly more calculations and disclosures than the proposed rules published in 2015. The SEC, however, exempted emerging growth companies, registered investment companies and foreign private issuers from the news. rules, and provided smaller reporting companies with reduced requirements, such as not requiring a peer group TSR or a company-chosen metric. The SEC has also implemented a two-year transition period during which initial filings will only require the previous three fiscal years, increasing over time to the required five years.

\r



\r



Given that disclosures will be required in the 2023 proxy statements, boards should encourage management to start the calculations early to ensure they identify the data points, processes and analyzes that will be needed for their pay-for-performance tables.

\r



\r

