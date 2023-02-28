UK and US energy secretaries meet as Shapps promises greater energy independence for the UK

Grant Shapps promises greater energy independence from the UK as a necessity in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine and pledges to achieve it

comes as UK and US energy secretaries meet for the first time in London

US-UK Strategic Energy Dialogue comes at a critical time as UK and US launch new avenues of international collaboration

the two ministers will meet with green innovators, to facilitate joint investment and scaling up for UK and US businesses

The UK and the US are united in delivering a cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy future, Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said today.

For the UK, Grant Shapps promised this would mean ever greater energy independence – powering Britain from Britain by switching to local sources including nuclear and renewables.

Meeting in London for the first time, the 2 heads of the departments of energy of the United Kingdom and the United States made it clear that they stand with President Zelensky and the citizens of Ukraine in their fight against the Russian invasion , causing an unprecedented global rise in energy prices.

Grant Shapps said Putin’s illegal march on Ukraine had demonstrated the need for ever greater energy independence, powering Britain from Britain through ever greater use of sources such as renewable energies and nuclear.

The meeting comes at a crucial time for the global energy market after Russia’s barbaric targeting of Ukraine’s energy system, and the state secretaries explained how the war has reminded countries around the world that without cheaper, greener and more secure energy, there is no path to long-term prosperity for any nation.

Sharing the belief that nations should be sovereign, democratic and free, Grant Shapps and Jennifer Granholm said they would work together to undermine Putin’s ability to finance his illegal war through Russian exports of oil and petroleum products, and to support their European partners in their efforts to end dependence on Russian energy. .

The shift to renewables and other green energy sources, as well as the need to tackle climate change, were at the forefront of discussions at a roundtable dedicated to green investors chaired by the two secretaries of State, providing opportunities for joint investment by British and American companies.

It comes as the two countries are laying the groundwork for a shared approach to energy, one that boosts growth and lowers bills to protect businesses and households from volatility in oil and gas markets.

The UK government is also making huge strides to create a cheaper and cleaner energy system, which increases the country’s energy independence. This includes the recent completion of the world’s largest offshore wind farm, generating renewable and affordable electricity for UK homes and businesses, and taking historic steps by investing a direct stake in the development of a project. nuclear power for the first time since 1987, which will create the local energy of the future. .

In the United States, solar power developers plan to install a record 29.1 GW of utility-scale capacity in 2023 alone, nearly triple the previous year. States like Georgia are benefiting from new jobs manufacturing electric vehicles and batteries, and California is considering new transmission networks to connect floating offshore wind to the WestCoast power grid.

The UK Department of Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary of State Grant Shapps said:

Secretary Granholm and I stand together in our unwavering support for Ukraine and in ensuring that neither Putin nor any tyrant ever thinks they can hold the world to ransom with their energy supply. The war has shown the UK, the US and countries around the world the need for ever greater energy independence, fueled by moving away from fossil fuels and towards local sources such as renewables and nuclear. Today, I pledge to deliver that energy independence – backed by my ambition to reduce wholesale electricity prices over the long term. It will also open up opportunities for UK and US companies to work together at the forefront of these technologies while strengthening the historic ties of cooperation between our two countries.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said:

The United States stands with the United Kingdom in support of Ukraine against Russia’s brutal war and militarization of energy markets. We are acutely aware that remaining too dependent on fossil fuels puts our energy security at risk and that the solution lies in diversifying our fuel sources through the deployment of clean energy. The Biden-Harris administration has put in place powerful tools such as the Cut Inflation Act and the bipartisan Infrastructure Act to reduce costs and advance new energy technologies, and we look forward to continuing to building on a long history of collaboration around our shared clean energy ambitions. that will provide local security and greater independence.

Notes to Editors

Announcement by Prime Minister Johnson and President Biden on June 10, 2021, the Strategic Energy Dialogue is the primary bilateral forum for strengthening and expanding cooperation in support of the shared energy security and resilience goals of the United States and of the UK, clean energy and zero emissions ambitions, and joint leadership priorities in the multilateral framework. energy forum.

The US-UK Strategic Energy Dialogue is complemented by the Joint Energy Security and Affordability Action Group which was established by our 2 countries in December 2022 to accelerate cooperation on short-term actions aimed at supporting energy security and affordability in the UK and across Europe. .

Mr Shapps has made clear his ambition for the UK to have the cheapest wholesale electricity prices in Europe by the middle of the next decade, and in the short term the government is covering around the half of typical household energy bills this winter to support families.