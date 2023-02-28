U.S. Department of State Reaches $20,000,000 Settlement for Alleged Export Violations by 3D Systems Corporation





The United States Department of State has reached an administrative settlement with 3D Systems Corporation (3D) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, to resolve alleged violations of the Arms Export Controls Act (AECA), 22 USC 2751 et seq., and International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), 22 CFR Parts 120-130. The Department of State and 3D reached this settlement following an extensive compliance review by the Office of Defense Commercial Controls Compliance of the Department’s Office of Political-Military Affairs. The Department of State and 3D have entered into an agreement pursuant to ITAR 128.11 to address alleged ITAR violations that occurred during the 2012-2018 period involving unauthorized exports of technical data to Germany, unauthorized retransfers and retransfers of technical data to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), a prohibited destination under ITAR 126.1, unauthorized re-exports of technical data to Taiwan, unauthorized exports of technical data to foreign employees and lack of ITAR record keeping. The settlement demonstrates the department’s role in strengthening US industry by protecting US-origin technical data from unauthorized export. The regulations also emphasize the importance of obtaining the appropriate authorization from the Ministry before exporting technical data controlled by the ITAR. Under the terms of the 36-month consent agreement, 3D Systems Corporation will pay a civil penalty of $20,000,000. The Department has agreed to suspend $10,000,000 of this amount provided the funds are used for Department-approved compliance actions to strengthen the 3Ds compliance program. In addition, the Company will engage a special external compliance officer for at least the first year of the consent agreement and will perform two external audits of its ITAR compliance program and implement additional compliance measures. The Company cooperated with the Department’s review and took corrective action to remedy this historical conduct by expanding the scope of its internal investigation to cover exports of technical data; implement corrective actions for compliance; the sale of its business unit mainly responsible for the ITAR activity; and the signing of a prescription agreement setting the legal deadline. For these reasons, the Department has now determined that it is not appropriate to administratively exclude 3D Systems Corporation. The Consent Agreement and related documents will be available for public viewing in the State Department Public Reading Room and on the Penalty and watch agreements section of the Defense Trade Controls Directorate website. For more information, please contact the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Bureau of Congressional and Public Affairs at [email protected]

