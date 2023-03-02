Stock market today: Stocks struggle to start March





The calendar may have turned to a new month, but February’s market volatility continued into March. Most of the price action has been on the downside as the latest round of economic data rose recession And inflation fears. THE Dow Jones Industrial Averagehowever, won a victory over the force in blue chip stocks 3M (MMM (opens in a new tab)) And caterpillar (CAT (opens in a new tab)). Data from the Institute for Supply Management showed its manufacturing index improved to 47.7% from 47.4% in February, but remained in contraction territory for a fourth consecutive month. Meanwhile, the price component of the survey rose above the 50 mark for the first time since September, rising from 44.5 to 51.3. “This is the latest disappointing inflation data,” said Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. “This suggests that at least in the short term, the goods disinflation we have seen has run its course.” To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and prosper with the best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. As the market as a whole tumbled, two stocks made decisive moves lower. Rivian Automotive (RIVN (opens in a new tab)) fell 18.3% after the electric vehicle (EV) maker forecast production of 50,000 vehicles in 2023, below what analysts expected. RIVN also posted lower-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter, although its loss per share was lower than expected. “The supply chain continues to be the primary limiting factor to our production; during the quarter, we experienced several days of lost production due to supplier shortages,” the company said in a statement. letter to shareholders (opens in a new tab). “We expect supply chain challenges to persist through 2023, but with better predictability than what was experienced in 2022.” Somewhere else, Novavax (NVAX (opens in a new tab)) plunged 25.9% after the vaccine maker said that while it has enough cash for the next 12 months or so, “substantial doubt exists about our ability to continue in business for a year” . The company also reported a bigger-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter, as well as a shortfall. As for major indices, rising Treasury yields sent rate-sensitive investors Nasdaq Compound down 0.7% to 11,379, while S&P500 fell 0.5% to 3,951. Dowwhich was up about 0.3% at its intraday peak amid strength 3M (+2.3%) and caterpillar (+3.8%), ended the day with a marginal gain at 32,661. Why industrial stocks could outperform Today, upside down Dow Stocks MMM and CAT reflect a broader strength in the industries, which was only one of three sectors to finish higher ( energy stocks and materials being the other two). But it’s a little more the same thing of the group. “In February, Industrials was one of the best performing sectors, and we still see a lot of upside in sectors like Industrials and Materials, which tend to do better during upswings. interest rate “, says David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com (opens in a new tab). “While the 10-year Treasury yield and American dollars both fell in January, in February we saw both of these charts rally higher,” Keller adds. “Higher interest rates and a stronger dollar would suggest that value-oriented sectors have a much greater opportunity in the first half of 2023.” In addition to industrials and materials, stocks of basic consumer goods and financials are often lumped together under the “value” umbrella.

