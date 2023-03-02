



View the global share of US stock markets One of the most powerful symbols of American financial dominance is the combined market capitalization of the country’s two largest stock exchanges, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ. These two main listing centers dwarf all other stock exchanges in the world. In fact, the NYSE alone is bigger than the Shanghai, Shenzhen, Japan and Euronext stock exchanges combined. Rank Exchange Market Cap (October 22) Location Approximately. # of companies #1 NYSE $22.8 billion UNITED STATES 2,400 #2 NASDAQ $16.2 billion UNITED STATES 3,700 #3 Shanghai Stock Exchange $6.7 billion China 1,600 #4 EuroNext $6.1 billion Europe 800 #5 Japan Exchange Group $5.4 billion Japan 3,800 #6 Shenzhen Stock Exchange $4.7 billion China 2,800 #7 Hong Kong Stock Exchange $4.6 billion Hong Kong SAR 2,600 #8 National Scholarship of India $3.3 billion India 2,100 #9 London Stock Exchange $3.1 billion UNITED KINGDOM 1,900 #ten Toronto Stock Exchange $2.7 billion Canada 1,500 One of the main reasons for this dominance is the sheer size of the US economy. With a GDP of over $25 trillion, the US economy is the largest in the world and US stock exchanges are home to some of the largest and most valuable companies in the world, including tech giants like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. In January 2023, the value of stocks listed on US exchanges was 42% of the global total. How does this total stack up, historically? US share over time For much of the 1970s, the United States accounted for more than half of global stock market value. During the 1980s, the United States’ share of the world total began to decline, partly as a result of the asset price bubble in Japan. More recently, the US share of the equity pie hit a temporary low at the time of the financial crisis, but has been rising ever since. Will US stock markets ever be overtaken? US stock exchanges have several advantages that make them attractive to investors, including strong regulatory oversight, a stable political and economic environment, and a diverse pool of well-known companies to invest in. US stock exchanges also have a long history of innovation and technological advancement, which has helped maintain their position as the world’s leading stock exchanges. In 2018, PwC interrogates hundreds of capital market players on the future of stock exchanges. Respondents estimated that, by 2030, many of today’s major exchanges will remain popular choices for companies looking to go public. Despite clear advantages, US exchanges face stiff competition, especially in emerging markets like China and India. The Shanghai Stock Exchange, for example, has grown significantly in recent years and is now the third largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalization. Even if other markets continue to grow, US exchanges are likely to remain a preferred destination for investors around the world for years to come.

