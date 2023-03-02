CFPB Announces Appointment of New Advisory Board Members





WASHINGTON DC The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today announced the appointment of new members to the Consumer Advisory Council, Community Bank Advisory Council, Credit Union Advisory Council and University Research Council. The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act directs the CFPB to establish a Consumer Advisory Board to provide advice on a variety of consumer finance issues. The members of the Consumer Advisory Council represent the various districts of the Federal Reserve System. Each member appointed to the Consumer Advisory Council has been recommended by a president of a Federal Reserve Bank. In addition, the Community Banks Advisory Council and the Credit Unions Advisory Council advise and consult the CFPB on financial matters related to community banks and credit unions. The University Research Council participates in the strategic research planning process and research agenda, and provides input on research methodologies and collection strategies. Members of advisory boards and councils do not receive a salary and are not eligible to officially represent the CFPB or the Federal Reserve System. Their selection does not imply endorsement by their organizations. Consumer Advisory Council Sol Anderson, President and CEO, Evanston Community Foundation (Evanston, Illinois) [7th District Chicago]

Watchen Harris Bruce, President and CEO, Baltimore Community Lending, Inc. (Baltimore, MD) [5th District Richmond]

Jorge Cruz, Executive Director of Greater Newark Office, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) (Newark, NJ) [2nd District – New York]

Muneer Karcher-Ramos, Director, Office of Financial Empowerment, City of Saint Paul (Saint Paul, MN) [9th District Minneapolis]

Annika Korling Little, Managing Director, Asset Funders Network (Chicago, IL) [11th District Dallas]

Sarah B. Mancini, attorney, National Consumer Law Center (Atlanta, GA) [6th District Atlanta]

Markita Morris-Louis, CEO, Compass Working Capital (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) [3rd District Philadelphia]

Sarah Dieleman Perry, Director of Economic Opportunities, Neighborhood Allies (Pittsburgh, PA) [4th District Cleveland]

Rebecca Regan, President and CEO, Capital Link (Boston, MA) [1st District Boston]

Tyrone Roderick Williams, Managing Director, Fresno Housing Authority (Fresno, CA) [12th District – San Francisco]

Paul Woodruff, Vice President of Community Development, St. Louis Community Credit Union (St. Louis, MO) [8th District – St. Louis] Community Bank Advisory Board Anita Drentlaw, CEO/President/CFO, New Market Bank (Elko New Market, MN)

Bruce A. Hoyer, CEO, Belt Valley Bank, (Belt, MT)

Carlos P. Naudon, President and CEO, Ponce Bank and Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (Bronx, NY)

Ignacio Urrabazo, Jr., President, Commerce Bank (Laredo, TX) Credit Union Advisory Council Chad LaFlash, AVP Research & Product Strategy, University of Wisconsin Credit Union (Madison, WI)

Floyd Rummel, III, CEO, Northern Hills Federal Credit Union (Sturgis, SD)

Suzanne Weinstein, President and CEO, Orlando Credit Union (Orlando, FL)

Shawn Wolbert, President/CEO, GHS Federal Credit Union (Binghamton, NY) University Research Council Fenaba Rena Addo, Associate Professor, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC)

Itzhak Ben-David, Neil Klatskin Chair in Finance and Real Estate, The Ohio State University (Columbus, Ohio) and National Bureau of Economic Research (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

P. Dean Corbae, William Sellery Truckenbrod Chair in Finance and Professor of Economics, University of Wisconsin Madison (Madison, WI)

Benjamin J. Keys, Rowan Family Foundation Professor, Professor of Real Estate, Professor of Finance, The University of Pennsylvanias Wharton School (Philadelphia, PA)

### The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is a 21st century agency that helps consumer credit markets work by making rules more efficient, applying them consistently and fairly, and giving consumers more control over their lives. economic. For more information, visit www.consumerfinance.gov.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.consumerfinance.gov/about-us/newsroom/cfpb-announces-appointments-of-new-advisory-committee-members/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos