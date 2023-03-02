Business
CEO of publicly traded healthcare company charged with insider trading | Takeover bid
An indictment was released today accusing Terren S. Peizer, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Ontrak Inc., a publicly traded healthcare company, of allegedly participating in a insider trading in which he fraudulently used Rule 10b5-1. plans to trade Ontrak shares.
Today’s groundbreaking insider trading indictment demonstrates that the Department of Justice, working with our law enforcement partners, will not allow corrupt executives to misuse 10b5-1 plans as a shield for insider trading, said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. As this case shows, we have embraced the use of data to proactively identify and investigate fraud while continuing to ensure that ordinary investors are on equal footing with company insiders.
According to court documents, between May and August 2021, Peizer, 63, a resident of Puerto Rico and Santa Monica, Calif., avoided more than $12.5 million in losses by entering into two Rule 10b5 trading plans. -1 while in possession of material, non-public information regarding the serious risk that Ontraks, then the largest customer, would terminate its contract. In May 2021, Peizer reportedly concluded its first 10b5-1 trading plan shortly after learning that Ontrak’s relationship with the client was deteriorating and that the client had expressed serious reservations about continuing its contract with Ontrak. The indictment alleges that Peizer later learned that the client had informed Ontrak of its intention to terminate the contract. Then, in August 2021, Peizer reportedly concluded his second 10b5-1 trade plan about an hour after Ontraks’ chief contract negotiator confirmed to Peizer that the contract would likely be terminated.
In laying out his 10b5-1 plans, Peizer reportedly refused to engage in a cooling-off period between when he joined the plan and when he sold shares despite warnings from two brokers. Instead, Peizer reportedly began selling shares of Ontrak the next trading day after making each plan. On August 19, 2021, just six days after Peizer passed its August 10b5-1 plan, Ontrak announced that the client had terminated its contract and Ontraks’ share price fell over 44%.
Mr. Peizer is accused of using his insider knowledge as CEO of a publicly traded company to line his own pockets in violation of his duty to his company and its shareholders, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said for the Central District of California. Mr. Peizer allegedly leveraged material non-public information and attempted to protect himself with a rule designed to ensure fair and equitable terms for all investors. With this indictment, we reaffirm that the law applies equally to everyone and that corporate executives who unlawfully disparage the integrity of our financial markets will be held accountable.
The FBI and our partners are committed to holding insiders accountable at all levels, including those who act in bad faith when making business plans to evade regulations, said Deputy Director in Charge Donald Alway. from the FBI field office in Los Angeles. Americans must have faith in the marketplace and that can only be achieved when violators who violate their obligations are held accountable.
Peizer is charged with one count of participating in a securities fraud scheme and two counts of securities fraud for insider trading. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for the securities fraud charge and 20 years in prison for each of the insider trading charges.
The indictment represents the first time the Justice Department has brought insider trading charges based exclusively on executives’ use of 10b5-1 trading plans. The investigation is part of a data-driven initiative by the fraud section to identify executive abuse of 10b5-1 trading plans.
Rule 10b5-1 trading plans can provide an executive with a defense against charges of insider trading. However, the defense is not available if the executive is in possession of material, nonpublic information at the time he or she enters the 10b5-1 trading plan. Further, a plan does not protect an officer if the trading plan was not entered into in good faith or was entered into as part of an effort or scheme to circumvent the prohibitions in Rule 10b5-1 .
The FBI is investigating the case.
Trial Attorneys Matthew Reilly and Christina McGill of the Criminal Divisions Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ali Moghaddas of the Central District of California are prosecuting the case.
If you believe you are a victim in this case, please contact the Fraud Section Victim Witness Unit toll-free at (888) 549-3945 or by email at [email protected] For more information and event updates, please visit www.justice.gov/criminal-vns/case/united-states-v-terren-s-peizer.
An indictment is only an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.
