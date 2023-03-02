5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday March 1





A lion seen at the Bronx Zoo on March 22, 2018 in New York City. James Devaney | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. Like a lion? It’s time to wipe the slate clean with a new month. With a dark February on the books, investors are wondering what March might bring. The Dow Jones is negative for the year after ending last month down almost 4.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still positive for 2023 despite falling 2.6% and 1.1% respectively in February. On Wednesday, investors will examine more economic data, as well as earnings reports from home improvement retailer Lowe’s and the retail chain Kohls . Follow live market updates. 2. Layoffs at General Motors Mary Barra, CEO, GM at NYSE, November 17, 2022. Source: NYSE Only a few weeks later General Motors executives said they weren’t planning any layoffs, the company laid off about 500 workers. The cuts follow performance reviews and are part of the company’s plans to cut costs by $2 billion over the next two years. The layoffs affect a “small number of global executives and classified employees following our latest performance benchmarking,” according to internal company communications. The auto industry had largely avoided layoffs until recently, with big tech companies dominating news about job cuts. Last month, GM rival Ford said it would cut around 3,800 jobs in Europe. 3. More caution in retail A Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse store is seen August 17, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Brandon Bell | Getty Images Lowe’s is the latest to join the parade of caution from retailers. The home improvement retailer followed rival Home Depot, as well as big-box giants Walmart and Target, in issuing a cautious sales forecast for the year. To focus specifically on home improvement, Lowe’s and Home Depot find themselves in a particularly murky space. Mortgage rates are higher (see below), putting pressure on the housing market, which is expected to put more emphasis on renovations as more people stay in their current homes. Yet many people have already used pandemic-era stimulus money, home equity, or other savings to spruce up their homes during the early days of Covid. 4. Lower demand for mortgages Henley and Partner’s 2023 Wealth Report ranked the top 10 US cities where centimillionaires buy second homes. Grace Cary | time | Getty Images For a little while there, you could see green sprouts ahead of the spring selling season. But maybe the groundhog meant six more weeks of winter in the housing market when he saw his shadow on February 2. In just about a month, mortgage rates have risen half a percentage point, pushing demand for mortgages to buy a home to a 28-year low. Mortgage applications for buying a home fell 6% week-over-week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Demand is down 44% compared to the same period last year, when rates were around 4%. Learn more about the latest mortgage data from CNBC’s Diana Olick. 5. Approximate ratio for Rivian The Rivian name appears on one of their new electric SUV vehicles in San Diego, USA on December 16, 2022. Mike Blake | Reuters Rivian , the upstart electric truck maker, reported lackluster results on Tuesday, while also forecasting lighter-than-expected production for the year. Rivian said it expects to produce 50,000 vehicles this year, well below Wall Street estimates of around 60,000. The company blamed supply chain issues for the recent setbacks as suppliers lacked some components. Although the company is a little dark this year, it sees some bright spots. “We expect supply chain challenges to persist through 2023, but with better predictability than what was experienced in 2022,” Rivian said in a letter to shareholders. CNBC’s Alex Harring, Michael Wayland, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Rebecca Picciotto and Diana Olick contributed to this report. Track market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.

