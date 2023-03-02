March stock market outlook as S&P 500 loses momentum after strong start to 2023

The stock market needs a dose of caffeine and vitamins. What a bad end to the month. The S&P 500 ended at February’s closing low, down 2.6%. Like the end of December, traders ended the month in a bearish mood. .SPX 6M mountain S&P 500, 6 months So what’s going to happen in March? With so many negative sentiments, the “pain trade” (the trade that would cause the largest group of traders the most discomfort) is for rising markets. What’s wrong with stocks? The problems are both fundamental and technical. Technically, not a single sector of the S&P is showing any momentum. Not one. Not growing sectors like technology or communications services. Not defensive sectors like consumer staples, healthcare or utilities. Commodity sectors like energy and materials? Nothing. This causes active traders like Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs) to lighten up. “In terms of CTA, they are currently in sell mode based on price momentum triggers,” Eric Johnston of Cantor Fitzgerald told me. Fundamentally, it’s pretty simple: we better start getting better inflation news or earnings are in trouble again. “The data points continue to show that inflation is no longer falling, European CPIs are hot, and the result of all of this is higher global yields which are bad for stocks and their valuations,” Eric told me. Johnston by Cantor Fitzgerald. Recall that since December, analysts have adjusted earnings estimates for 2023 downwards to take into account a “no-landing scenario”. From almost 5% expected earnings growth, we are now down to 1.7% and clearly appear to be heading towards zero: 2023 earnings estimates: a slow descent (S&P 500) Today: up 1, 7% Feb 1: Up 2.3% Dec 1: +4.4% Dec 1: +4.9% Source: Refinitiv Nonetheless, the pace of decline has slowed recently. This may now change. Falling earnings estimates, of course, only make the stock market more expensive. Even with February’s decline, the S&P 500 is currently trading at nearly 18 times 2023 earnings. Seventeen is the historical norm, and the S&P rarely trades above 18 times forward earnings during any length of time, and certainly not with a recession. In other words, even at these levels, you have to believe in the rosy “no landing” scenario, which is a bit hard for many traders to swallow. “Ratings that made sense at the start of the month no longer make sense,” Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers told me. The pain trade can come back into play. Which brings me back to one of my favorite topics, the pain trade. The sentiment is now like the end of December: very bearish. And that presents a potential opportunity. “I think large accounts have de-risked enough for their liking right now,” Sosnick told me. “They’re not calling for protection against relatively small moves, which is why we see VIX mired in the 18-22 range.” That makes sense, but the “return of inflation” story makes a rebound very problematic. Without better inflation numbers, bumping along the bottom looks the best we can hope for. For the first six weeks of the year, the “Lower inflation, moderate rates = earnings will stabilize” narrative prevailed. But over the past few weeks, with the inflation reports we’ve been getting, that paradigm is shifting to “Higher inflation, higher rates = lower incomes.” And that’s where we meet on the first day of March. Even though February ended on a bad note, the S&P 500 is still up 3.4% for the year. Given the absolute giddy around short-term treasury yields that are close to 5% (I mentioned this week that even my mom wanted to buy 2-year treasuries), that’s not such a bad result. .