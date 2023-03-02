- The Dow index stagnates, while the Nasdaq falls 0.66%
- Bonds contracted again, pushing yields higher
- News shows rising Chinese PMI and US commodity prices
- dollar slips
US stocks mostly fall, Treasuries plunge as inflation worries linger
March 1 (Reuters) – Two of Wall Street’s three major stock indexes fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose as new inflation indicators in China, Germany and the United States bolstered expectations that high interest rates would be in effect longer than expected.
The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for China’s manufacturing sector rose to 52.6 last month, marking the fastest growth in more than a decade, from 50.1 in January.
In the United States, commodity prices rose last month, suggesting that inflation may remain high after January’s monthly surge in consumer and producer prices.
And inflation data from Germany bolstered expectations that the European Central Bank would push interest rates higher than previously thought, a day after February figures showed pressures on prices had risen more than expected in France and Spain.
“The global PMI continues to point to a firmer outlook for global growth, creating upside risk to domestic activity and inflation,” Citi’s U.S. economic strategists said in a note on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was virtually flat, closing just 0.02% lower, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.47% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 0, 66%.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) jumped 2% to leave behind a two-month low.
The index provider’s broader global stock measure (.MIWD00000PUS) was flat, with Europe’s STOXX 600 (.STOXX) down 0.74%.
BOND YIELDS ARE RISING
US Treasury yields rose on fears of rising interest rates, with benchmark 10-year government bond yields hitting 4% and the two-year yield at its highest level since 2007, at 4.889%.
Germany’s 2-year government bond yield, which is very sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, hit its highest since October 2008 at around 3.2%.
The next wave of global economic indicators will likely be crucial as markets assess whether future rate hikes are priced sufficiently.
Bruno Schneller, chief executive of INVICO Asset Management, said persistent inflation could force central banks to raise rates further to avoid further economic damage, increasing the risk of political recessions.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Chairman Raphael Bostic on Wednesday maintained his view that the central bank’s key rate can stop in the 5.00% to 5.25% range.
Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari also said he was “open-minded” about a 25 or 50 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting on March 21-22, adding that rates may eventually have to rise above the 5.4% level it had. think December would be enough.
In currency markets, the dollar’s gains in February appear to have run out of steam, and European and Asia-Pacific currencies rose on the back of Chinese data.
The dollar index fell 0.39%, the euro up 0.8% and the pound flat on the day.
U.S. crude oil exports hit a record high of 5.6 million barrels a day last week, according to government data. U.S. crude rose 0.9% to $77.74 a barrel and Brent to $84.42, up 1.16% on the day.
Spot gold added 0.6% to $1,838 an ounce.
Geopolitics has also added background anxiety.
US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv last week and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s abandonment of the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty with the United States signaled a hardening of positions.
China, which showed its support for Russia by sending its top diplomat to Moscow last week, appealed for peace, although it was met with skepticism and Washington in recent days has expressed concern that China can send arms to Russia.
“If Beijing sent arms to Russia, it risked a rapid geopolitical breakdown in the global economy,” Rabobank research director Jan Lambregts said. “The markets haven’t even begun to consider what that might mean.”
Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Nell Mackenzie in London; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Marguerita Choy, Deepa Babington, Leslie Adler and Richard Chang
