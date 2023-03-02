Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,259.78, up 38.59): Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Up 21 cents, or 0.8%, to $27.19 on 23.6 million shares. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO). Financial. Up 28 cents, or 0.8%, to $37.51 on 13.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 88 cents, or 1.9%, to $46.74 on 12.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 1%, to $51.70, on 11 million shares.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors Content of the article Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 17 cents, or 0.8%, to $22.22 on 11 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 2.7%, to $5.40 on 10.7 million shares. Companies in the news: National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA). Up $1.64, or 1.6%, at $101.86. National Bank of Canada said Wednesday it would take a cautious approach to growth as it reported declining first-quarter profits as provisions for credit losses increased. In a highly uncertain macroeconomic environment, we maintain a defensive positioning with a disciplined approach to capital, risk and cost management, chief executive Laurent Ferreira said in an earnings call. The national capital ratio of 12.6% is already higher than most other Canadian banks to allow it to spend on organic growth, but the bank is also setting aside more money for potential loan losses, first quarter provisions totaling $86 million from a reversal. of $2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Content of the article Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Down $4.92, or 3.5%, at $133.62. Royal Bank of Canada saw its first-quarter profits tumble as it joined other banks in putting more money aside for tougher economic conditions ahead, though like other , it also benefited from higher returns in capital markets, as uncertainty helped boost trading volumes. The bank reported a profit of $3.2 billion, up from $4.1 billion a year earlier, as a sharp increase in spending also weighed, driven in particular by wages, as RBC sought to prepare for growth beyond the expected slowdown this year. We hired aggressively until the end of the year. Were somehow the floor expecting a softer landing. We were looking for future growth, chief executive Dave McKay said in an earnings call on Wednesday. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Down 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $90.66. TD Bank Group’s US$13.4 billion takeover of First Horizon is uncertain as it seeks to further push back the closing date of the deal. First Horizon said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that TD had informed the bank that it did not expect to close the deal before the current deadline of May 27 and was therefore considering an extension. Tennessee-based First Horizon said in its filing that TD cannot provide a new expected closing date and there is no guarantee the deal will close. TD would not comment ahead of its quarterly earnings release on Thursday, but said it remained committed to the deal. Enbridge Inc. A gas storage facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast and a stake in a company developing fuel from food waste are among a series of new investments announced by Canadian energy giant Enbridge Inc. Wednesday. At its annual Investor Day, the Calgary-based company announced $3.3 billion in new investments it says will help Enbridge grow to meet growing global energy demand. The new investments include an agreement to acquire Tres Palacios Holdings LLC from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Crestwood Equity Partners LP for US$335 million. Tres Palacios is a natural gas storage facility located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, which Enbridge has focused on in recent years. Enbridge will also acquire a 10% stake in Divert Inc., a food waste management company that is moving into renewable natural gas, for US$80 million. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on March 1, 2023. Share this article on your social network

