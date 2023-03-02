Connect with us

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange moves towards offering crypto trading

A draft approval of an extension of crypto trading activities to non-banking members has been released by the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) for public comment.

In a first TASE, a February 27 announcement said the proposed structure will allow customers to deposit fiat money intended for investments in digital assets.

Non-bank members will act as approved providers for crypto trading and custody services if the proposal is approved. Client funds will be placed in an omnibus account as an intermediary for crypto trading activities.

It will also allow customers to withdraw funds from the sale of crypto, but the process is somewhat complicated. This was done to mitigate risk and enhance consumer protection, according to the announcement.

This is a new step in the advancement and development of the Israeli capital market that aims to encourage innovation and competition while mitigating risk and protecting customers.

Once comments are submitted, the proposal will be sent for approval by the TASE Board, but no timeline was provided.

The lobby of the TASE building, located in central Tel Aviv, is Israel’s only public stock exchange. Source: Yaniv Morozovsky

However, things may not go so well for the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and its crypto trading ambitions.

The regulatory outlook in Israel is getting tough for the sector as a bill plans to classify crypto-assets as securities. In January, the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) proposed a regulatory framework for digital assets, bringing them under the securities umbrella.

In February, the CEO of Israeli crypto trading and custody firm Altshuler Shaham Horizon, Ilan Sterk, told Cointelegraph that the reclassification changed everything here, and added that it would kill the industry.

The TASE announcement said the current regulatory approach in Israel is to impose regulation on financial activities or services in digital assets in the same manner as currently applied to non-digital assets.

However, the TASE remained confident, concluding:

TASE believes that aligning local regulations with international regulations will attract more foreign investment and foreign investors to the Israeli market.

In September, Israeli crypto exchange Bits of Gold became the first in the country to receive a license from the Capital Markets Authority.