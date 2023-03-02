



Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)the Donald Trump-backed shell company seeking to take over the former president’s social media platform Truth Social public, encountered even more problems. The company has been warned that it faces delisting from the NASDAQ stock exchange. DWAC didn’t pay everything the necessary costs keep up to date with the stock market, according to an S titles and E exchange C omission document filed Wednesday. Because the company failed to honor its payments, Nasdaq informed DWAC that it would be delisted without appeal. Today’s filing confirms that the shell company is pursuing this appeal process. The company has elected to appeal this matter, pay the corresponding fees, and expects to pay any fees the Hearing Service determines are owed, the SEC filing said. The threat of debarment is just the latest problem to plague the blank check company associated with Trump on its mission to merge and raise money for Truth Social. THE ad hoc acquisition company was launched as a publicly traded company in October 2021 to acquire and fund Truth and Trump-affiliated media company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Through the acquisition of SPAC, the media company and social platform would benefit from investments in the stock market, but would be shielded from many of the transparency and reporting disclosures typically required of being a public company. G/O Media may receive a commission However, shortly after the announcement of the proposed merger, the second, justice departmentAnd a federal grand jury all have launched investigations into the case. The probes are largely concerned about the timing of the merger talks, relative to when DWAC went public. Under federal law, companies California not discuss such acquisitions before an IPO. Amid all the investigations, DWAC cannot complete its planned acquisition of TMTG. The company had to repeatedly extend its deadline for merging, and has struggled to maintain shareholder support as the deal drags on. The shell corp has lost more than 84% of the total value of its shares over the past year, even despite an increase in value following the announcement of Trumps 3rd presidential race. Obviously, the company is in financial difficulty. In September 2022, DWAC downgraded its official address from an office space to a Miami post office box. Truth Social itself hasn’t been all that hot either. It briefly saw a surge in users and downloads following the FBI raids on Trumps Mar-a-Lago home in August, but downloads have since fallen back to less than 200,000 per month, according to Statista. It is relative to more than 40 million estimated number of monthly active users of Twitter in the United States. Trump founded Truth Social following his general prohibitions of the greatest social media platformsfollowing his role in inciting and abetting the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 riots. Yet recently, those the bans ended and Trump’s accounts were reinstated on Facebook, InstagramAnd his eternal favorite: Twitter. Still, a restrictive exclusivity clause in his TMTG contract means he’s bound to prioritize the truth on all sites. However, the former president (and again presidential candidate) will be released from this TMTG deal in Juneand would look forward to returning to his tweeting roots. If the impending Nasdaq delisting doesn’t do that, then a Trump departure from Truth could easily be the nail in the coffin of the DWAC/TMTG merger saga. Without Trump, his social platform has only his biggest fans. And what are they without the braggart itself?

