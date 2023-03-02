Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,221.19, down 38.94): Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Up 41 cents, or 1.54%, to $26.98 on 24.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 0.99%, to $45.86 on 22.3 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down 57 cents, or 9.78%, to $5.26 on 20 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 34 cents, or 1.57%, to $22.05 on 15.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 44 cents, or 0.85%, to $51.19 on 13.5 million shares. Africa Oil Corp. (TSX: AOI). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 3.79%, to $2.79 on 11.9 million shares. Companies in the news: Baytex Energy Corp. Baytex Energy Corp. signed an agreement to buy the American company Ranger Oil Corp. in a transaction valued at C$3.4 billion, including assumed debt. Ranger Oil operates in the Eagle Ford shale region of southern Texas, an area where Baytex also has assets. Under the terms of the agreement, Ranger shareholders will receive 7.49 Baytex shares plus $13.31 in cash for each share of Ranger common stock. The companies valued the total consideration at approximately US$44.36 per Ranger share. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Down $4.09, or 5.72%, at $67.44. Scotiabank’s new chief executive said the bank was rethinking its strategy as it reported lower profits last quarter due to high funding costs and growing spending. Scott Thomson, who took the job on Feb. 1, said on a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Tuesday that the bank would review the loans it makes, as well as ways to increase deposits, as that the bank is being squeezed by the same high borrowing costs faced by Canadian consumers. He said the bank aims to formally update its strategy by the end of the calendar year, but the main areas of focus going forward are increasing its capital ratio to 12% and better matching of loans with deposit growth. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Down $1.50, or 1.15%, at $129.32. BMO Financial Group said on Tuesday it is focused on integrating its US$16.3 billion Bank of the West acquisition that dominated fourth-quarter results and will reshape its balance sheet over the next few months. quarters. Completing the deal helped lower its first-quarter profit to $247 million from $2.93 billion in the same quarter a year earlier as it took a one-time acquisition-related charge. With the closing of the deal, which came about three months later than expected when it was announced in late 2021, the bank is now focused on integrating the banks and achieving the expected $670 million in cost savings. . This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 28, 2023. The Canadian Press

