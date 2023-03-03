How To Create A Winning Protein Shake Marketing Strategy In 4 Easy Steps

Everyone wants to have a nice body but very few people actually want to put in the hard work for it. Obviously, this involves exercising and eating right, but what most people don’t realize is that a majority of the time, it is small lifestyle choices that can make the most difference in the end. For example, swapping out soda for water with your meals can cut down on a lot of sugar and total calories consumed in a day.

As a health food business, you work for helping people achieve their perfect bodies by offering healthier alternatives to junk food. One such way is by drinking protein shakes. These are beneficial for people wishing to put on some muscle and can work as a nice filling drink for others as well. In order to reach out to a wide audience, you will need a robust marketing strategy. Here is how you can promote your new line of protein shakes.

Attractive Graphics

Your products are only going to sell if they look attractive enough for the customers to want to purchase. Product design is key when it comes to promotion and marketing. To promote your protein shakes, you must ensure that the graphics printed on the label and other related materials are as attractive as possible. Keeping up with the theme, something heroic and bold may do the trick.

To create these graphics, you may use an online hero image maker, such as PosterMyWall. It is easy to use and by combining existing designing elements for your protein shakes, you will create something heroic and inspiring which will compel your customers to buy your shakes.

Partner With Gyms And Health Clubs

Your customer base will mainly consist of people who frequent the gym and health clubs. These are the people who are pumping iron and need the protein to build their desired bodies. Many gyms and health clubs showcase the leading protein powders, shakes, and other similar supplements that can help people on their journey.

Look up the gyms and clubs in your area and get in touch with them regarding a partnership. In exchange for a discounted rate or commission, they will be willing to stock your shakes in their establishments. This will put you in the view of your main target audience who will be much more willing to purchase your shakes since they have the endorsement of their gyms.

Influencer Endorsements

Celebrity and influencer endorsements are highly effective for healthcare products such as protein powder and shake. People are much more likely to buy your products if someone with their desired body endorses your protein shakes. Contact local fitness personalities and influencers regarding an endorsement for your protein shakes. Negotiate the terms and when agreed, ask them to promote your shakes on their platforms.

When their followers see that they like and use your shakes, they will be compelled to buy your shakes for themselves as well. If it goes well, you may partner up with influencers to release a line of custom protein shakes for them bringing in even more business.

4-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique Winner Chris Bumstead endorsed and partnered with Get Raw Nutrition to create his own line of protein products and supplements. In this Instagram post, he showcases his protein powder using it in his cereal. Something similar can work for your protein shakes where you ask an influencer to showcase your product.

Social Media Promotion

Social media is your friend for promoting your new protein shakes. Many figures in the fitness industry actively post on social media sharing diet plans, workouts, progress, and other similar content. As a protein shake maker, this presents an excellent opportunity to directly reach your target audience.

Use your social media accounts and post actively to promote your protein shakes. You can do so by creating posts regarding your protein shakes and highlighting them in an attractive way that compels your target audience to purchase and use them. Presentation is key on social media and so you will need to use attractive product display graphics, which you can make easily with a service like PosterMyWall. Show your product in an engaging way along with a short and sweet caption that delivers the necessary information, along with a call to action.

In the example below, the Maximum Nutrition company showcased their protein shake using such a post. Using a dark background and showing the shake in light, they created a nice contrast that is easy on the eye and catches the attention easily. They also put up some essential information in the post graphic itself while the caption elaborates further. A simple contrasting post such as this can do wonders for your line of protein shakes.

A good marketing strategy is centered on consistency and repetition. It reinforces the message to the target audience. However, care must be taken not to overdo it because it will have the opposite effect. By following the advice listed above, you can create a winning marketing strategy that will make your line of protein shakes the best seller on the market.