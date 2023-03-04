Wall Street chief strategist Mike Wilson warns a major stock market could drop 20% ahead of its expected low this fall

The worst is yet to come, a top Wall Street strategist has warned, as investors examine their outlook after a lackluster end to trading in February.

All three major US equity benchmarks posted a loss last month as the Dow Jones fell to its lowest level of the year so far, but Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson said the S&P 500 would be the next index to s ‘collapse.

speaking on Bloomberg the openthe fervent bear voted on 1st stock market strategist in an October survey by Institutional investorsaid he expects earnings to continue to fall, which could cause the exchange to fall between 5% and 20% from its current level near 4,000: “Our work suggests that it’s going to drop almost 20% from here, so minus three thousand.”

Reasoning his pessimistic view, he explained: “We don’t have a crystal ball, obviously, but what we can say with confidence is that the equity risk premium and multiples do not reflect the profit risk that we see.”

Wilson says this is happening for two reasons: First, investors have become more optimistic about the economy. “Three months ago, most institutional clients thought a recession was very likely; now they think it’s not so likely anymore,” he said. “So that’s a big step change.”

He says the second reason is the high level of liquidity in the markets: “Global money supply growth has more than offset what the Fed has been trying to do with tighter financial conditions and has created a bubbling environment for investors. asset prices. It’s not sustainable in our view.”

October background?

As forecasters continue to push their forecast of recession in the last part of the year, some investors are looking to October as the month when markets could finally bottom. Wilson himself didn’t pinpoint an exact month, but he sees the market continuing its downward march: “We just don’t think the bear market is over because the earnings recession is far from over. “

Regarding the downward earnings trend, Wilson added that the market had been supported by “a bit better than expected” economic data, leading investors to assume the earnings decline was over. He replied, “Some people think the worst is behind us; we think the worst is probably still to come for most businesses.”

That’s not Wilson’s bleakest outlook, even in recent weeks. In a February 20 memo, he wrote that investors were in the “death zone”, having “once again followed stock prices to dizzying heights as liquidity (bottled oxygen) allows them to soar into a area where they know they shouldn’t go and can’t live very long”.

He added that investors, largely in the S&P 500 market, are climbing in “the pursuit of the ultimate peak out of greed” with the hope that they can come back down without “catastrophic consequences”. However, he added: “The oxygen eventually runs out and those who ignore the risks get hurt.

Waiting for the ‘pain point’

Wilson’s call came as Bank of America issued a warning that the Fed will be prepared to keep raising rates until it finds the “consumer pain point” in order to keep inflation under control.

In a note seen by Fortuneeconomist Aditya Bhave wrote: “At this point, 25bp rate hikes in March and May look extremely likely. We recently changed our Fed forecast to include an additional 25bp hike in June. But the resilience of demand-driven inflation means the Fed could raise rates closer to 6% to bring inflation back to target.

