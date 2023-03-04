Business
Wall Street chief strategist Mike Wilson warns a major stock market could drop 20% ahead of its expected low this fall
The worst is yet to come, a top Wall Street strategist has warned, as investors examine their outlook after a lackluster end to trading in February.
More Fortune:
All three major US equity benchmarks posted a loss last month as the Dow Jones fell to its lowest level of the year so far, but Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson said the S&P 500 would be the next index to s ‘collapse.
speaking on Bloomberg the openthe fervent bear voted on 1st stock market strategist in an October survey by Institutional investorsaid he expects earnings to continue to fall, which could cause the exchange to fall between 5% and 20% from its current level near 4,000: “Our work suggests that it’s going to drop almost 20% from here, so minus three thousand.”
Reasoning his pessimistic view, he explained: “We don’t have a crystal ball, obviously, but what we can say with confidence is that the equity risk premium and multiples do not reflect the profit risk that we see.”
Wilson says this is happening for two reasons: First, investors have become more optimistic about the economy. “Three months ago, most institutional clients thought a recession was very likely; now they think it’s not so likely anymore,” he said. “So that’s a big step change.”
He says the second reason is the high level of liquidity in the markets: “Global money supply growth has more than offset what the Fed has been trying to do with tighter financial conditions and has created a bubbling environment for investors. asset prices. It’s not sustainable in our view.”
October background?
As forecasters continue to push their forecast of recession in the last part of the year, some investors are looking to October as the month when markets could finally bottom. Wilson himself didn’t pinpoint an exact month, but he sees the market continuing its downward march: “We just don’t think the bear market is over because the earnings recession is far from over. “
Regarding the downward earnings trend, Wilson added that the market had been supported by “a bit better than expected” economic data, leading investors to assume the earnings decline was over. He replied, “Some people think the worst is behind us; we think the worst is probably still to come for most businesses.”
That’s not Wilson’s bleakest outlook, even in recent weeks. In a February 20 memo, he wrote that investors were in the “death zone”, having “once again followed stock prices to dizzying heights as liquidity (bottled oxygen) allows them to soar into a area where they know they shouldn’t go and can’t live very long”.
He added that investors, largely in the S&P 500 market, are climbing in “the pursuit of the ultimate peak out of greed” with the hope that they can come back down without “catastrophic consequences”. However, he added: “The oxygen eventually runs out and those who ignore the risks get hurt.
Waiting for the ‘pain point’
Wilson’s call came as Bank of America issued a warning that the Fed will be prepared to keep raising rates until it finds the “consumer pain point” in order to keep inflation under control.
In a note seen by Fortuneeconomist Aditya Bhave wrote: “At this point, 25bp rate hikes in March and May look extremely likely. We recently changed our Fed forecast to include an additional 25bp hike in June. But the resilience of demand-driven inflation means the Fed could raise rates closer to 6% to bring inflation back to target.
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
More Fortune:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/wall-street-top-strategist-mike-115353352.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Leylah Fernandez urges athletes to become financially literate
- Lori Harvey graced Paris Fashion Week in a braless sweater dress
- Wall Street chief strategist Mike Wilson warns a major stock market could drop 20% ahead of its expected low this fall
- Google CEO, U.S. executive ignores subpoena to Commons Commission
- Ancient Antioch survived many disasters during its 2,400 years – and then it was destroyed by an earthquake in Turkey
- Towards a third presidential term for the untouchable Xi Jinping
- At the end of the Jokowi era, the giant copper factory in RI is running at 100%
- Russians assaulted, threatened and abused in UK over hate crimes linked to surge in war in Ukraine | british news
- Why This Year’s Best Actor Category Is So Hard To Call
- Education in the era of innovation
- Four astronauts arrive at the International Space Station | Smart news
- A breath test to detect esophageal cancer could be a breakthrough in testing other cancers