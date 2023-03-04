Arm snubs London to float on NYSE despite Prime Minister’s efforts, but announces new site in Bristol | Economic news





A leading Cambridge-based microchip designer has decided not to list on the London Stock Exchange, despite lobbying from three British prime ministers. Arm, the Japanese and Cambridge-based company, announced Thursday night that it would list on the New York Stock Exchange, snubbing the City of London. Its owner, Japanese tech investor giant SoftBank, spent $32bn (£26.7bn) buying Arm in 2016 and believes floating on the New York Stock Exchange would be the best way to recoup its investment. Arm’s chief executive said he had been in contact with the UK government and the Financial Conduct Authority for “several months”. The decision comes despite lobbying efforts by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, as well as Mr Sunak’s plan to make the UK a ‘scientific superpower’. “SoftBank and Arm have determined that pursuing a U.S.-only listing of Arm in 2023 is the best path forward for the company and its stakeholders,” chief executive Rene Haas said in a statement. The company will retain its UK headquarters, operations and “material” intellectual property. Learn more:

Relocations from UK to New York 'not a crisis' | Ian King Arm's choice deals another blow to London. Hours before the company announcement, the world's largest building materials company said it would move its listing on the primary stock exchange out of London and New York. Gaming giant Flutter is also considering a listing on the New York Stock Exchange and has begun a shareholder consultation. In results announced Thursdaythe owner of Paddy Power and Betfair said he had reached a preliminary opinion "that an additional U.S. listing of Flutter's common stock will provide a number of long-term strategic and capital market benefits."





Arm also announced an expansion of its UK operations, opening a new site in Bristol, and an intention to increase the workforce. There was, however, recognition of the need for reform to continue to make London an attractive financial hub. A government spokesperson said: “The UK is pursuing ambitious reforms to the rules governing its capital markets, building on our continued success as Europe’s leading investment hub and the world’s second largest. “We continue to attract some of the most innovative and important companies in the world – and note Arm’s commitment to expanding its presence in the UK, driving growth, jobs and investment.”

