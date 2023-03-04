Connect with us

Why stock market tourists flock to New York

New York’s SoftBanks choice for a listing of British microchip designer Arm has led to predictable concerns over national decline in the British capital.

But it’s not just about London. On Wednesday, when Bloomberg announced SoftBank’s latest plan, industrial gas giant Linde also pulled its shares from the Frankfurt stock exchange. With a market value of $175 billion, the company was the most valuable company in the Dax index in Germany.

Particularly since Brexit, European financial centers such as London, Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt are often presented as rivals. But competition for capital between them could simply empower the Americas hub. This is difficult ground in the current geopolitical environment, but the best answer for Europe may be cross-border collaboration.

Companies that avoid European exchanges have different circumstances. Arm was delisted from the London market when SoftBank bought it in 2016, so the Japanese company may take a clean sheet approach to putting it back on sale. More than any other, the tech sector is heavily US-oriented, making New York the obvious destination despite Arms’ home in Cambridge, England.

Meanwhile, Linde outgrew the small German market. The Dax limits individual stocks to a maximum weighting of 10% to protect investors from excessive portfolio concentration. This means that index funds and fund managers close to the benchmark often sell for technical reasons. Linde found that its stock underperformed during quarterly index rebalancing periods whenever its market value exceeded the 10% cap.

He could have endured the headwind in his action had he not had an easy alternative. LVMH and Nestl also face concentration limits on the French and Swiss exchanges, respectively. But Linde is the product of a 2018 merger of equals between a German company, Linde, and Praxair, an American counterpart, so it had an American listing to fall back on. New York was already handling nearly three-quarters of its stock trading.

Construction giant CRH also said on Thursday it wanted to move its main listing from the UK to the US. Most of his business is in the US and he would like to pursue acquisitions, for which a liquid US stock would be better currency. The company is run from Dublin, Ireland, where it has a secondary listing.

All three cases share a similar underlying logic: the US is a much larger single pool of capital, leading to more liquidity and higher valuations. Where companies once used dual listings to appease different stakeholders, they increasingly have to commit to just one. Reporting in two separate jurisdictions is only getting more onerous, and tracker funds make inclusion in the right index more important than ever.

The logical answer for Europe would be to pool its resources: break down the bureaucratic barriers that keep capital in national silos. But that’s easier said than done in a highly regulated industry. In a parallel case, the European Union’s banking union project is still far from complete, virtually ruling out cross-border bank mergers that could allow lenders in the region to better compete with the likes of JPMorgan. And many of Europe’s biggest companies are based outside the EU in Switzerland and the UK.

Most major listed European companies are too entrenched to consider moving their shares. Among those about to go public and those who already have deep American ties, however, the exodus looks set to continue.

Write to Stephen Wilmot at [email protected]

