Biden crushes life in London’s battered stock market





Some $1.2 trillion ($1 trillion) has been earmarked for road construction, telecommunications, water and sewage systems; there’s a $360 billion pot for green producers and electric car purchases; and an additional $280 billion to revitalize the US semiconductor industry. Bidens’ industrial plan is a bold attempt to reshape the US economy while tackling climate change, but it also threatens to dramatically alter the contours of global trade. As well as seeking to bolster domestic industry, it is also a brazen attempt to attract foreign companies from across the Atlantic to help boost the government’s very ambitious plans. Strangely, Schwimmer doesn’t seem to lose any sleep over it. If companies have to make decisions when most of their business is in the United States, that’s what it is, he said, which sounds like a remarkably defeatist attitude for the boss of the company. one of the largest stock exchanges in the world. In case Schwimmer hadn’t noticed, HRC’s decision isn’t an isolated incident. On the contrary, there is a huge head of steam building as a queue of blue chip companies forms to trade London for New York. There are plenty of logical reasons at play. CRH does three-quarters of its business in North America, for example, as well as technicalities like better valuations and greater stock liquidity. But there is no escaping the feeling that the United States is increasingly seen as a more desirable place to do business. As CRH packed its bags, it emerged that British chipmaker Arm had chosen the Big Apple over London for a bumper stock quote, as US appetite for tech stocks had since much larger for a long time. Gaming giant Flutter, valued at 22 billion, is planning a secondary listing in the US first, but keeping tabs on its main listing. A warning from boss Peter Jackson that his reasons aren’t our own should ring in Schwimmers’ ears. Investment bankers say many more could follow. Previously, much of the concern was about London losing to New York when it comes to tech stocks, but America won that battle a long time ago. The LSE remains heavily dominated by companies focused on the old economy. Nearly 50% of the FTSE 100 weighting is still in energy and utilities, commodities and chemicals, mining, industrial goods, beverages and tobacco, manufacturing and construction.

