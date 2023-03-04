Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,581.58, up 244.37): Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 68 cents, or 1.44%, to $47.97 on 21 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.51%, to $52.83 on 13.2 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Up 23 cents, or 0.85%, to $27.38 on 12 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up $1.70, or 2.12%, to $81.86 on 9.3 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 3.30%, to $5.64 on 8.7 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up four cents, or 1.27%, to $3.19 on 8.5 million shares. Companies in the news: SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC). Up 39 cents, or 1.34%, to $29.39. SNC Lavalin Group Inc. is eyeing an asset sale as the company continues to move away from grueling fixed-price construction contracts and hone its game as a pure-play engineering company. SNC will undertake a strategic review to optimize its business portfolio, CEO Ian Edwards told analysts on an earnings call on Friday. He pointed to Linxon, a joint venture with Hitachi Energy that focuses on electrical substations. He also pointed to the equity segment of the company, whose holdings include a 7% stake in the 407 toll road near Toronto. As it sheds its fixed-price contracts and improves its free cash flow, perhaps the importance of the 407 diminishes, Edwards said. The engineering company reported a loss of $54.4 million from continuing operations for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $15.3 million in the last three months of 2021. Parkland Corp. (TSX: PKI). Up 19 cents, or 0.64%, to $29.94. Parkland Corp. will not move forward with its plan to build a stand-alone renewable diesel complex at its refinery in Burnaby, British Columbia, in part because the company believes new U.S. legislation gives producers an advantage south of the border. The Calgary-based fuel retailer announced a plan in May 2022 to build a self-contained renewable diesel complex at its Burnaby refinery capable of producing 6,500 barrels per day. The proposed facility, which was expected to cost approximately $600 million and would have been partially funded by the Government of British Columbia, would have used renewable feedstocks such as canola oil and used cooking oil to create a low carbon fuel. But the company said on Friday it was canceling the project in the face of rising project costs, a lack of market certainty about renewable fuels and, in particular, the passage of the U.S. Energy Reduction Act. inflation from President Joe Biden, which offers large financial subsidies. to renewable fuel producers in this country. Suncor Energy Inc. Suncor Energy Inc. has taken another step towards streamlining its operations by signing an agreement to sell its North Sea offshore assets to Equinor UK Ltd. in a deal valued at around $1.2 billion. The deal announced Thursday night comes after Suncor put the assets up for sale last year. The deal includes Suncor’s unoperated 29.9% stake in the producing Buzzard field as well as its 40% stake in the Rosebank development, which is operated by Norwegian multinational Equinor and located approximately 130 kilometers north -West Shetland Islands. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the middle of this year. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on March 3, 2023. The Canadian Press

