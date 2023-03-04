UK stock market update, March 2: what you need to know





On Thursday, the FTSE 100 traded down 0.37% and ended the session at 7,944.04. The FTSE 250 index lost 19 points to 19,851.65. Ex-dividend stocks and dismal results pushed indices lower during the day. The highlight of the day was a speech by the Bank of England’s chief economist, Huw Pill, on the positive economic data. Pill said the UK economy was growing slightly stronger than expected. The British pound continued to slide against the US dollar on Thursday on the outlook for UK interest rates. The pound was down 0.45% against the dollar at $1.197. The construction and materials sector hit a new high after gaining 8.6%. On the business side, the building materials group CRH PLCs (UK: CRH) the stock rose about 8% after the company announced its annual results for 2022 with sales and profits rising. The stock was the top gainer on the FTSE 100 index. CRH also announced its intention to abandon the London Stock Exchange and move its main listing to the United States. The majority of the company’s earnings come from the United States and it expects even stronger growth in the region. This has been an obstacle to Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ aim to make London a global financial Russ Mould, chief investment officer at AJ Bell, commented that the London Stock Exchange has to work overtime just to keep those already listed, let alone attract new ones. On the losing side, insurance company Beazley PLC (GB: NO) was at the bottom of the FTSE 100 after falling 5.13% yesterday. The company reported a 48% drop in profits in its annual results for 2022. On the FTSE 250, National Express Group PLC (Go: NEX) topped the charts with a gain of more than 10% in one day. The transportation company announced higher earnings in its 2022 annual results and also revived its dividends. On the other hand, Hunting PLC (GB: HTG) the stock fell 8.5% despite full-year revenue growth of 39% for 2022, driven by a strong order book. Hunting provides hardware products and technology services primarily to the oil and gas industry. Disclosure

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tipranks.com/news/global-markets/british-stock-market-update-march-2-what-you-need-to-know The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos