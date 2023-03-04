A proclamation on National Consumer Protection Week, 2023

Families deserve protection from the fraudsters and scammers who often prey on the most vulnerable among us, taking real money from the pockets of hard-working Americans. This National Consumer Awareness Week, we urge every American to educate themselves about their legal rights as consumers and the resources available to defend those rights. Consumer protection is essential to building a healthy bottom-up economy, and it is a matter of fundamental fairness and justice.

After a few tough years, America is in the midst of a historic economic recovery – growth is up, wages are up, and unemployment is at a 50-year low. The manufacturing industry is booming and more than 10 million Americans have applied to start their own business – the highest number in 2 years on record. As people finally start to feel like they have some leeway, we can’t let fraud, cybercrime or unfair business practices halt the progress we’ve made.

My administration is taking historic steps to ensure that when American consumers enter the market, they get fair deals from honest brokers. Shortly after taking office, I signed an Executive Order to promote fair competition in our economy – because when businesses have to compete on a fair and transparent playing field, it drives down prices for consumers, raises wages for workers, and makes our whole country more innovative and productive. The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have undertaken efforts to combat anti-competitive behavior that harms consumers and workers, including preventing further consolidation in the shipping and publishing industries and by proposing a ban on non-competition agreements. As I have said for a long time: capitalism without competition is not capitalism; it is exploitation.

As I said in my State of the Union address, we are cracking down on those unfair and hidden ‘junk fees’ like bank overdraft fees, cellphone cancellation fees or surprise ticketing fees that sneak up on consumers, hiding the full price of what they’re buying or making it far too difficult to switch to a cheaper product. For example, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has finalized rules that would require cable companies and Internet service providers to list charges and services up front, on clear, easy-to-read labels. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is urging banks and credit card companies to get rid of surprise overdraft fees, NSF check fees and unfair late fees. The CFPB also proposed new rules to reduce excessive late fees on credit cards from about $30 to $8. The Department for Transport helped convince major airlines to book trips for free if they canceled a flight and issued a notice encouraging airlines to seat children next to an accompanying adult at no additional cost. And the FTC has pushed electronics makers to let consumers choose where to get their products repaired, saving on repair costs. These things matter – they add up quickly, and when we act together, American consumers will save billions of dollars every year.

Meanwhile, the FTC is cracking down on student loan scams, mortgage scams, price gouging, and identity theft and working with law enforcement to crack down on other predatory practices. The FCC is working to end the current scourge of illegal robocalls by sharing call blocking tools and working to reduce spoofing by requiring telephone companies to implement the caller ID authentication.

To protect online privacy, the FTC is considering new rules that would limit the amount of personal data companies can collect from consumers and sell to third parties. The CFPB is also considering a rule to give consumers more control over their personal financial data, giving them more freedom over where they choose to put their money.

Every American has the power to defend their own consumer rights and help protect their community and loved ones. We urge everyone to visit consumer.ftc.gov to learn more about current risks and the resources available to combat them and to report any suspected fraud. To report issues with a consumer financial product, such as aggressive debt collection, inaccurate credit reports, or unfair medical billing, visit consumerfinance.gov/complaint.

NOW THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim the March 5, 2023 until March November 11, 2023, National Consumer Protection Week. I call on government officials, industry leaders, and advocates across the country to share consumer protection information and provide our citizens with information about their rights as consumers.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have affixed my signature this third day of March of the year of grace two thousand and twenty-three and of the independence of the United States of America on the two hundred and forty-seven.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.