Business
A proclamation on National Consumer Protection Week, 2023
Families deserve protection from the fraudsters and scammers who often prey on the most vulnerable among us, taking real money from the pockets of hard-working Americans. This National Consumer Awareness Week, we urge every American to educate themselves about their legal rights as consumers and the resources available to defend those rights. Consumer protection is essential to building a healthy bottom-up economy, and it is a matter of fundamental fairness and justice.
After a few tough years, America is in the midst of a historic economic recovery – growth is up, wages are up, and unemployment is at a 50-year low. The manufacturing industry is booming and more than 10 million Americans have applied to start their own business – the highest number in 2 years on record. As people finally start to feel like they have some leeway, we can’t let fraud, cybercrime or unfair business practices halt the progress we’ve made.
My administration is taking historic steps to ensure that when American consumers enter the market, they get fair deals from honest brokers. Shortly after taking office, I signed an Executive Order to promote fair competition in our economy – because when businesses have to compete on a fair and transparent playing field, it drives down prices for consumers, raises wages for workers, and makes our whole country more innovative and productive. The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have undertaken efforts to combat anti-competitive behavior that harms consumers and workers, including preventing further consolidation in the shipping and publishing industries and by proposing a ban on non-competition agreements. As I have said for a long time: capitalism without competition is not capitalism; it is exploitation.
As I said in my State of the Union address, we are cracking down on those unfair and hidden ‘junk fees’ like bank overdraft fees, cellphone cancellation fees or surprise ticketing fees that sneak up on consumers, hiding the full price of what they’re buying or making it far too difficult to switch to a cheaper product. For example, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has finalized rules that would require cable companies and Internet service providers to list charges and services up front, on clear, easy-to-read labels. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is urging banks and credit card companies to get rid of surprise overdraft fees, NSF check fees and unfair late fees. The CFPB also proposed new rules to reduce excessive late fees on credit cards from about $30 to $8. The Department for Transport helped convince major airlines to book trips for free if they canceled a flight and issued a notice encouraging airlines to seat children next to an accompanying adult at no additional cost. And the FTC has pushed electronics makers to let consumers choose where to get their products repaired, saving on repair costs. These things matter – they add up quickly, and when we act together, American consumers will save billions of dollars every year.
Meanwhile, the FTC is cracking down on student loan scams, mortgage scams, price gouging, and identity theft and working with law enforcement to crack down on other predatory practices. The FCC is working to end the current scourge of illegal robocalls by sharing call blocking tools and working to reduce spoofing by requiring telephone companies to implement the caller ID authentication.
To protect online privacy, the FTC is considering new rules that would limit the amount of personal data companies can collect from consumers and sell to third parties. The CFPB is also considering a rule to give consumers more control over their personal financial data, giving them more freedom over where they choose to put their money.
Every American has the power to defend their own consumer rights and help protect their community and loved ones. We urge everyone to visit consumer.ftc.gov to learn more about current risks and the resources available to combat them and to report any suspected fraud. To report issues with a consumer financial product, such as aggressive debt collection, inaccurate credit reports, or unfair medical billing, visit consumerfinance.gov/complaint.
NOW THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim the March 5, 2023 until March November 11, 2023, National Consumer Protection Week. I call on government officials, industry leaders, and advocates across the country to share consumer protection information and provide our citizens with information about their rights as consumers.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have affixed my signature this third day of March of the year of grace two thousand and twenty-three and of the independence of the United States of America on the two hundred and forty-seven.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2023/03/03/a-proclamation-on-national-consumer-protection-week-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A proclamation on National Consumer Protection Week, 2023
- Google removes job search experience from search results in South Korea
- “When Dylan died, I died”: the mother of the journalist who died on the job has spoken to CNN
- ATC judge taunts Imran Khan for vandalism at court complex
- Tencent boss Pony Ma kicked out of China’s iconic political rally
- Igor Novikov: How Giuliani and Trump destabilized Ukraine
- Becky G needs a lot of help planning her wedding | Entertainment
- Shannon Sogavare targets PG2023 – Solomon Star News
- Givenchy dresses parade at Paris Fashion Week
- Entering the Beautyverse: ExV Agency Partners with Kisaco Research for Global Beauty Tech & Innovation Summit
- This CNN hero traveled 5,500 miles to provide care for Turkey earthquake survivors
- Turkish opposition fractures ahead of vote