Eloro Resources Ltd. will begin trading on the Toronto















TORONTO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (Eloro or the Company) is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) at market open on Monday, March 6, 2023 under its current symbol ELO. Concurrent with listing on the TSX, the Company’s shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. Thomas Larsen, CEO of Eloros, said, “We are delighted to graduate from Canada’s first scholarship. Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange will provide Eloro with greater market visibility and increased access to capital to help drive the company’s growth as it advances its flagship Iska Iska project in southern Bolivia . About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is a mining exploration and development company with a portfolio of gold and base metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Through its Bolivian subsidiary, Eloro has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a type of significant mineral deposit. in the department of Potosi, in the south of Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was prepared by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloros’ website and in its SEDAR filings. Iska Iska is a property accessible by road and free of rights. Eloro also holds an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project, located in the mineral belt of north-central Peru, approximately 50 km south of the Barricks Lagunas Norte gold mine and the or Pan American Silvers La Arena. For more information, please contact Thomas G. Larsen, President and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice President at (416) 868-9168. The information contained in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as of the date of this press release, the company’s plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs regarding future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available. available for the Enterprise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

