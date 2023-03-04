FTC Takes Action Against doTERRA Distributors Over False Health Claims Related to COVID-19





The Federal Trade Commission has filed lawsuits against three current and former high-level distributors, called Wellness Advocates of Utah-based multi-level marketing company doTERRA International, LLC, for claiming that essential oils and supplements company foods may treat, prevent or cure COVID-19. The distributors, all current or former healthcare professionals, made the claims during a series of webinars in early 2022 and touted their medical expertise in recommending the products. Those who baselessly claim that essential oils and supplements can prevent or treat COVID-19 will pay the price, said Sam Levine, Director of the FTC Consumer Protection Bureau. Today’s actions against doTERRA wellness advocates should be a reminder that distributors of multilevel marketing companies can face consequences if they make misleading claims. The three complaints, filed by the Department of Justice on behalf of the FTC, allege that the defendants made numerous claims about the ability of various doTERRA products to prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19, in violation of FTC law. and the COVID -19 Consumer Protection Act. The defendants are: Eliza Johnson Bacot: Bacot, a nurse practitioner and doTERRA Diamond Level Distributor, allegedly made claims recommending doTERRA products as a way to prevent and treat COVID-19 infection, claiming that a product’s ingredients made the subject of excellent studies so far. as helping with COVID, post-inflammatory response and viral replication, and that another product could help prevent or treat long COVID-19 because of the oils it contains like mandarin orange and coriander, which help the body detox and repair itself. Lauren Bush : Busch, a former RN and doTERRA Diamond Level Distributor at the time of the webinars, allegedly claimed that doTERRA products are part of protocols that have been shown to be totally effective and amazing by practitioners who are currently working with patients who are currently struggling and have been very successful with, and that there is amazing research on essential oils that inhibit SARS-CoV- 2 advanced protein bound to chemical compounds found in many of our oils. Dr. Tina Wong: Dr. Wong, a California pediatrician and doTERRA Blue Diamond level distributor, reportedly discussed specific doTERRA products as part of the basics of COVID prevention and pediatric COVID prevention/support. She also claimed that there are many studies that show oregano is effective against a coronavirus, which is the family in which COVID belongs, and that lemon and geranium essential oil inhibit the transcription of the mRNA of the virus. The defendants have agreed to court orders that will require them to: Stop making unsubstantiated COVID claims: The orders prohibit defendants from making claims that a product can prevent, cure, or treat COVID-19 unless the Food and Drug Administration has approved the claim. Back up all health claims: The orders require defendants to have reliable human clinical tests to support claims about other diseases, require them to have scientific evidence for any other health claims they make, and prohibit them from falsely claiming that the benefits of a product are scientifically or clinically proven. Pay a financial penalty of $15,000: Each defendant will have to pay a civil penalty of $15,000. The Commission’s vote to authorize staff to refer complaints to the DOJ and approve proposed consent decrees was 4-0. The DOJ filed the complaints and proposed consent decrees on behalf of the Commission in the United States District Court as follows: in the Northern District of Georgia vs. Bacot; in the District of Utah vs. Busch; and in the Central District of California against Dr. Wong. FTC staff attorneys in this case are Christine DeLorme and Tiffany Woo of the Bureau of Consumer Protection. NOTE: The Commission authorizes the filing of a complaint when it has reason to believe that the named defendants are violating or are about to violate the law and it appears to the Commission that a procedure is in the interest audience. Consent decrees have the force of law when approved and signed by the district court judge.

