Wall St Week Ahead: Defensives may not be a safe place to hide as stock market stumbles

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) – Investors looking for safer zones in the U.S. stock market are finding that traditional shelters that resisted last year’s selloff, such as consumer staples, public services and health care, could be more problematic this time.

After rebounding strongly in January, the benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) falters again as investors fear the Federal Reserve will take interest rates higher than expected and keep them higher for longer to thwart the ‘inflation.

Liquidations can send investors seeking safety in so-called defensive names, which tend to have strong dividends and companies that can weather tough times.

“Last year it was really easy to hide in the defensives,” said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. It worked very well last year. I think it will be more complicated this year.

In the first weeks of 2023, the case for defensives has been weakened by evidence that the economy remains strong as well as competition from assets such as short-term US Treasuries and money markets which have been offering their highest yields in years.

Sectors such as utilities are known as bond proxies because they generally offer stable income and security like government bonds have in the past.

When compounded by the fact that certain defensive stocks have relatively high valuations, investors may avoid them even if the broader market deteriorates.

Utilities (.SPLRCU), Healthcare (.SPXHC) and Consumer Staples (.SPLRCS) held up in tough markets last year, posting relatively small declines of around 1% to 3%. 5%, with the overall S&P 500 having fallen 19.4% in 2022.

So far this year, these groups have been the three biggest decliners of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, with utilities down around 8%, health care down 6% and basics down around 8%. 3% at Thursday’s close. The S&P 500 last rose 3.7% in 2023 but has fallen since posting its best January performance since 2019.

Reuters Charts

Fears of a recession induced by the Fed’s rapid rate hike cycle hung in markets last year, and investors turned to defensive areas, confident that spending on medicine, food and other necessities would continue despite the economic turmoil.

Strong recent economic data, including blazing job growth in January, has prompted investors to rethink expectations of an impending downturn.

“If you look at the stock market, that tells you there’s no risk of a recession fundamentally,” said Matthew Miskin, co-head of investment strategy at John Hancock Investment Management, adding that defensives so far this year has been a “painful trade”.

The health of the US economy should become clearer with the release of the February jobs report next Friday, while investors will also follow testimony to Congress next week from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

High dividends have helped defensive stocks store money during turbulent times over the past decade, especially as traditionally safe assets have performed poorly. This dynamic has changed over the past year as soaring inflation and Fed rate hikes have pushed up yields on cash and Treasuries.

The utilities sector has a dividend yield of 3.4%, commodities stand at 2.7%, while healthcare offers 1.8%, according to data from the S&P Dow Jones indices this week. In contrast, the six-month US Treasury note is yielding nearly 5.2%.

You can get a pretty attractive return in the bond market now, which you haven’t, said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide.

10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield vs. Utilities Sector Yield

Meanwhile, valuations in some cases are also relatively expensive. The utilities sector is trading at 17.7x forward earnings estimates, a nearly 20% premium to its historical average, while commodities are trading at a P/E of 20x , around 11% above its historical average, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

Health’s P/E ratio of 17x is slightly lower than its historical average. However, the sector’s financial outlook this year is relatively weak; S&P 500 earnings in the healthcare sector are expected to fall 8.3% versus a 1.7% increase for the broader S&P 500, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Of course, other factors could contribute to the defensive outlook. For example, a pick-up in volatility in the bond market could improve defensive stocks’ appeal as a safe haven, Nationwide’s Hackett said.

Should recession worries increase, as they did last year, defensives could once again outperform on a relative basis, investors say.

Ameriprise is overweight in health care and commodities, Saglimbene said, seeing an uncertain macro environment. But more generally, the company is underweight equities and more supportive of fixed-income securities.

I think bonds are a better defensive position today than traditional defensive sectors, Saglimbene said.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; edited by Megan Davies and Deepa Babington

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.