Social scholarship to boost the investability of social impact projects





Harnessing private investment and improving access to capital have become major catalysts in India to bridge the financing gap to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. According to a recent Standard report Chartered titled Opportunity 2030 SDG Investment Map, the country needs investments to the tune of $2.64 trillion to achieve the SDG targets and the scenario creates investment opportunities for the private sector amounting to 1, $12 trillion by 2030, paving the way to achieving three of the 17 SDGs. Sensing that public sector funding, socially responsible investing, corporate philanthropy and CSR spending will not be enough to fill the funding gap, the Indian government has taken the right direction by establishing the Social Stock Exchange (SSE ) under the regulatory framework of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The aim is to bring capital markets closer to the masses and achieve various social protection goals related to inclusive growth and financial inclusion. SSE will essentially take on the role of a business platform for eligible social enterprises, including non-profit organizations and for-profit enterprises, to raise capital in the form of equity, debt or units such as mutual funds. SSE, in a way, aims to help social enterprises get rid of obstacles in the way of access to capital. The lack of a well-distributed investor network is a major concern for investors. SSE should rise to the challenge by broadening the investor base. On the other hand, SSE builds a strong platform for investors by channeling their investments into proven social enterprises and regulatory standards capable of having a deeper impact. In a way, SSE aims to simplify the process of investing in quality social projects. He will play a crucial role in energizing the country’s impact investing narrative. In fact, SSE brings all conventional and new funding avenues onto one board-based platform, supported by consistent and standardized reporting and disclosure requirements and impact measurement frameworks. In line with the SEBI Directive, all social enterprises (SEs) in the SSE will be required to disclose social impact annually, including strategic intent and planning, approach and impact scorecard. Therefore, it ensures that the interests of investors are safeguarded. By offering comprehensive information and details on available investment opportunities, SSE will enable investors to make informed decisions. The SSE is called upon to play a pioneering role in the constitution of social capital. This will create a culture of giving in India by motivating all, especially those who are hesitant to donate to charity. In addition to providing much-needed transparency in the raising and use of funds, the introduction of instruments such as Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) through public issuance or private placement indicates that the Indian capital market has matured to a level comparable to developed markets. Zero coupon bonds pay no interest, after maturity they are redeemed at their full value. Once this product is tested, SEBI should find ways to explore other avenues, such as creating social impact bonds for nonprofit entities. Small businesses in a few countries faced structural challenges and became non-functional. The market regulator in India needs to analyze these scenarios and formulate a policy framework that will strengthen the resilience of the operational structure of the SSE. India is considered the bright spot of the global economy. At the same time, the country is experiencing development difficulties. The solutions lie in unleashing the market power of impact investing in India by capitalizing on the capital markets. This will accelerate development and create the desired impact at the bottom of the pyramid. The SSE will pave the way for value creation through social development and better preparedness for the SDGs. (The author is Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/social-stock-exchange-to-boost-investability-of-social-impact-projects/articleshow/98406672.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos