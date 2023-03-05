Business
Stocks jump as Wall Street hits its best day since January
NEW YORK (AP) Stocks rallied on Friday to send Wall Street to its best day in six weeks.
The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to cap its first winning week in the past four years as easing yields in the bond market relieved Wall Street. It has found some stability after a rapid rise and fall at the start of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 387 points, or 1.2%, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 2%.
The central beacon of the markets recently has been the direction of inflation and what the Federal Reserve will do about it.
I would love to talk about other things, but the only things that matter are the Fed and the path of inflation, said Amanda Agati, chief investment officer of PNC Asset Management.
At the start of the year, Wall Street rallied in hopes that lower inflation would prompt the Fed to ease its interest rate hikes. Such increases can lower inflation by slowing the economy, but they also increase the risk of a recession. later and hurt investment prices.
Last month, momentum shifted and stocks fell after reports on the economy turned hotter than expected. They included data on the labor market, consumer spending, and inflation itself at multiple levels.
The strong data raised concerns about continued upward pressure on inflation. It forced Wall Street to give up hope of a rate cut this year and raise its expectations for rate hikes.
On Friday, more data emerged to show the economy is in better shape than expected: growth in service industries last month was a bit stronger than economists expected. This is a good sign for the economy and helps ease worries about an impending recession, especially when manufacturing is struggling. But it could also increase the pressure on inflation.
Instead of sending stocks lower and yields higher, as the stronger-than-expected data did for much of the past month, markets reacted in opposite ways.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell back to 3.96% from 4.06% on Thursday evening. That’s a respite from its rise last month as expectations rose for a tougher Fed.
Beneath the surface of the services report were some potentially encouraging signs for inflation. Prices are still rising for prices paid by service organizations, but growth slowed in February.
We started the year with a wild, deranged or even lopsided market rally that just didn’t make sense, Agati said. This illusion is still clearly in the background, even as we begin to understand some of this reality.
She sees the Fed having to take interest rates even higher than the market expects due to stubborn inflation. As corporate earnings are down and she expects even bigger declines due to a mild to moderate recession, she sees the stock market falling before stabilizing for a while and then rising again gradually, reminiscent of the shape of a bathtub.
It will be a longer tightening cycle, Agati said. Investors are so conditioned to high volatility and high warp speed that they want it all to happen immediately. You see the market trying to price it all at once. It will just take longer for the Fed to get out of the driver’s seat.
The Fed’s next interest rate decision is scheduled for later this month. Prior to that, reports of labor market strength and inflation are likely to have big impacts on the market and expectations for what the Fed will do.
Last month, he scaled back the scale of his rate hikes and highlighted progress in the battle to bring inflation down. He also suggested earlier that two more rate increases could be on the way. But the strong reports since then have raised concerns that the Fed could not only raise at least three more times, but could also return to the size of the increases.
All the worries came as expectations for corporate earnings fell. Inflation and persistently high interest rates are eating away at big business profits. Retailers in particular said they were seeing some of their customers struggling.
Costco Wholesale reported higher-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter on Friday, but its revenue fell short of expectations. Its stock fell 2.1%.
Shares of Silvergate Capital, a bank for crypto companies, swung sharply a day after more than halving. Crypto firms halted trading with the bank, which warned earlier this week that it would not be able to file its annual report with regulators on time and could be less than well capitalized. After going from losses to gains, it ended the day up 0.9%.
On the winning side was Cooper Cos., a medical device maker that posted higher profits and revenue than Wall Street expected. It climbed 7.3%.
Broadcom gained 5.5% after also beating expectations for quarterly profit and revenue.
In total, the S&P 500 rose 64.29 points to 4,045.64. The Dow gained 387.40 to 33,390.97 and the Nasdaq jumped 226.02 to 11,689.01.
AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.
