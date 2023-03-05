Pharmaceutical stock sets record date for 1:10 stock split, net profit up 281% in third quarter





A small cap pharmaceutical company with a market value of 59.14 Cr is Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. The company is a bioscience-related pharmaceutical production and marketing company. Vivanza Biosciences Ltd, headquartered in Gujarat, India, was founded in April 2016. In order to determine shareholders’ eligibility for a 1:10 split share issue, the company’s Board of Directors declared a record date that market watchers can take into account. Vivanza Biosciences has indicated today in a stock exchange filing that we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company during its meeting held today, namely Saturday, March 04, 2023 at the Company’s registered office, among other things, examined and approved on Friday, 24 March 2023 Date of Record for the Purposes of Determining the Eligibility of Shareholders for the Subdivision of One (1) Equity Share with a Denomination of Rs.10/- (Ten Rupees) each into 10 (ten) participating shares of nominal value of Rs. 1/- each in the share capital of the Company.” During Q3FY23, the company recorded a net profit of 5.87 Cr on a consolidated basis, up 281% YoY vs. 1.54 Cr recorded at T3FY22. The company reported net expenses of 5.30 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022, up 255.70% from 1.49 Cr recorded during the quarter ended December 2021. Vivanza Biosciences said its EBIT reached 0.57 Cr at T3FY23 compared to 0.05 Cr in the prior year quarter, when net profit was 0.46 Cr compared to a net loss of 0.05 posted in the same quarter last year. The EPS of Vivanza Biosciences amounts to 1.15, against a loss of 0.12 at T3FY22. On Friday, shares of Vivanza Biosciences closed on the BSE at 147.85 each, down 4.98% from the previous close of 155.60. The stock recorded an average net volume of 1,654 shares and an average deliverable volume of 1,480 shares. Over the past year the stock has fallen 5.22% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 9.74% so far in 2023. The stock has hit a 52-week high of 195.00 on (06/22/2022) and a 52 week low of 115.55 on (14/12/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded 47.80% developer ownership and 52.20% public ownership. Know your inner investor

