Why a defensive stance on Wall Street may not be safe as the stock market stumbles

Investors looking for safer zones in the U.S. stock market are finding that traditional shelters that resisted last year’s selloff, such as consumer staples, utilities and health care, could be more problematic this time.

After rebounding strongly in January, the benchmark S&P 500 index falters again as investors fear the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates higher than expected and hold them higher longer to thwart inflation .

Liquidations can send investors seeking safety in so-called defensive names, which tend to have strong dividends and companies that can weather tough times.

“Last year it was really easy to hide in the defensives,” said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. It worked very well last year. I think it will be more complicated this year.

In the first weeks of 2023, the case for defensives has been weakened by evidence that the economy remains strong, as well as competition from assets such as short-term US Treasuries and money markets. offering their highest yields in years.

Sectors such as utilities are known as bond proxies because they generally offer stable income and security like government bonds have in the past.

When compounded by the fact that certain defensive stocks have relatively high valuations, investors may avoid them even if the broader market deteriorates.

Utilities, healthcare and consumer staples held firm in last year’s tough markets, posting relatively small declines of around 1% to 3.5% as the broader S&P 500 fell 19.4%.

So far this year, these groups have been the three biggest decliners of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, with utilities down around 8%, health care down 6% and basics down around 8%. 3% at Thursday’s close.

The S&P 500 last rose 3.7% in 2023 but has fallen since posting its best January performance since 2019.

Fears of a recession induced by the Fed’s rapid rate-hike cycle loomed in markets last year, and investors turned to defensive areas in the belief that spending on medicine, food and other necessities would would continue despite the economic turmoil.

Strong recent economic data, including blazing job growth in January, has prompted investors to rethink expectations of an impending downturn.

“If you look at the equity market, that tells you there’s no risk of a recession fundamentally,” said Matthew Miskin, co-head of investment strategy at John Hancock Investment Management.

So far this year, defensives have been a “painful trade,” he said.

The health of the US economy will become clearer with the release of the February jobs report next Friday, while investors will also watch evidence from Congress next week from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

High dividends have helped defensive stocks store money during turbulent times over the past decade, especially as traditionally safe assets have performed poorly.

This dynamic has changed over the past year as soaring inflation and Fed rate hikes have pushed up yields on cash and Treasuries.

The utilities sector has a dividend yield of 3.4%, commodities stand at 2.7%, while health care offers 1.8%, according to data from the S&P Dow Jones indices this week. In contrast, the six-month US Treasury note is yielding nearly 5.2%.

Last year, it was really easy to hide in the defenses. It worked very well last year. I think it will be more complicated this year Anthony Saglimbene, Chief Market Strategist at Ameriprise Financial

You can get a pretty attractive return in the bond market now, which you haven’t, said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide.

Meanwhile, valuations in some cases are also relatively expensive. The utilities sector is trading at 17.7 times forward earnings estimates, a nearly 20% premium to its historical average, while commodities are trading at a price-equity of 20 times , about 11% above its historical average, said Refinitiv Datastream.

The health care price-to-equity ratio of 17 times is slightly below its historical average. However, the sector’s financial outlook this year is relatively weak; S&P 500 health care earnings are expected to fall 8.3% versus a 1.7% increase for the broader S&P 500, Refinitiv said.

Of course, other factors could contribute to the defensive outlook. For example, an increase in volatility in the bond market could make defensive stocks more attractive as a safe haven, Hackett said.

If recession worries rise sharply, as they did last year, defensives could again outperform on a relative basis, investors said.

Ameriprise is overweight in health care and commodities, Saglimbene said, seeing an uncertain macro environment.

But more generally, the company is underweight equities and more supportive of fixed-income securities.

I think bonds are a better defensive position today than traditional defensive sectors, he said.

Updated: March 05, 2023, 03:30