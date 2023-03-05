Explained | Why do index makers attract the attention of SEBI?





With thousands of stocks traded on stock markets around the world and their prices often moving in different directions, most observers assess the general trajectory of markets amid these individual price swings by looking at broader benchmarks. . | Photo credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The story so far: Following a report by US firm Hindenburg Research leveling several allegations against the Adani Group, global index providers like MSCI are examining the inclusion of some of these stocks in its indexes which are replicated by many overseas portfolio managers. Indias National Stock Exchange (NSE), on the other hand, has announced that five shares of Adani Group companies will be added to 14 different indices administered by a subsidiary called NSE Indices, while retaining the flagship groups Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and SEZ. in the Genial 50. Why are indices important and what are index funds?

With thousands of stocks traded on stock exchanges around the world and their prices often moving in different directions, most observers assess the general trajectory of markets amid these individual price swings by looking at broader benchmarks. . For example, the Sensex represents the 30 largest and most actively traded stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). While economists and governments view stock index movements as a barometer of confidence levels in the economy, individual investors and fund managers use them as an indicator to compare the performance of their own portfolios. Mutual funds and portfolio managers often explain to potential investors that their investment strategies have outperformed the Sensex or other relevant benchmarks. For retail investors, selecting individual stocks or mutual funds has always been a challenge. In 1976, American fund industry veteran and founder of the Vanguard Group, John Bogle, sought to address this problem by launching the world’s first index fund. His idea was simple: if you can’t find the needle in a haystack, buy the whole haystack! And it could be achieved at far lower costs than those charged by fund managers who actively trade portfolios, because it was a passive approach of buying the index and holding it. Now these low-cost passive index funds and similarly structured exchange-traded funds (which can be traded during the day like a stock) are managing trillions of dollars around the world. How popular are these funds in India? While index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been an option for Indian investors for around two decades, they have seen exponential asset growth since 2015. From eight such funds in 2008, there are now today up to 200 options. Around 16% of the approximately 41 lakh crore assets managed by Indian mutual funds are parked in index funds and ETFs. How are the indices created and what do the providers do?

Indices can be based on different industry sectors, company size (small cap, mid cap, etc.) and quantitative parameters such as liquidity and trading volumes and the weighting assigned to each stock in an index can vary depending on based on their market capitalization or other gauges adopted by index providers. NSE Indices owns and manages over 350 indices, with 117 ETFs listed in India and 12 ETFs listed overseas using these products as benchmarks. Similarly, a BSE-S&P Dow Jones Indices joint venture called Asia Index Pvt Ltd, offers a range of indices used by global and domestic investors. Each index is reviewed periodically and follows a methodology to add or remove stocks based on periodic trade data and other set parameters. MSCI and other global providers create indices that are used by international fund managers to allocate assets to stocks in different markets. The methodologies generally provide for a revision of the composition of the index or the cessation of specific indices due to factors such as exceptional circumstances, market disruptions or difficulties in replicating the indices. However, they are not regulated by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). What did SEBI come up with? Noting the growing dominance of index providers due to the proliferation of passive funds that generate capital flows to assets that are part of a particular market index, SEBI proposed bringing them under its regulatory jurisdiction. Although there is an element of transparency in their operation, SEBI believes that it is possible for index makers to exercise their discretion by changing the methodology resulting in the exclusion or inclusion of a stock in the index. index or a change in the weightings of the stocks that make it up. Their decisions not only impact the volumes, liquidity and price of those stocks, but also the returns of index funds for investors. Concerned about the possibilities of conflicts of interest arising in the governance and administration of the indices, SEBI proposed to introduce an accountability mechanism for them. The plan, likely to be implemented soon, includes a requirement to register SEBI for index providers and subject them to standards relating to eligibility criteria, compliance, disclosures and periodic audits. . Criminal prosecution is considered by SEBI for non-compliance and improper disclosures, among other things. (With contributions from Prashanth Perumal)

