Looking for stock dividends of 9% to 11%? That’s what these ETF managers are aiming for with an AI-assisted strategy.

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF uses artificial intelligence to aid in stock picking. It uses a covered call strategy to pay high dividends.

Rising interest rates have made bonds more attractive over the past year, but they have also led to greater equity volatility. And that means higher dividend income for equity funds that write covered calls. Investors looking for income should at least familiarize themselves with these strategies.

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Income ETF (JEPQ) reached $1.6 billion in assets under management in just 10 months. Hamilton Reiner, one of the fund’s co-managers, explained his strategy and contrasted it with the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI).

The main difference between JEPQ and JEPI is how exchange-traded funds pick stocks. JEPI is referenced on the S&P 500 and holds between 100 and 150 stocks selected by its managers with the help of JPMorgan’s equity analysts.

JEPQ is benchmarked against the Nasdaq-100 Index, which is comprised of the 100 largest non-financial companies in the full Nasdaq Composite Index. But it’s not limited to the Nasdaq-100.

Reiner, who is head of U.S. equity derivatives at JPMorgan Asset Management, explained that he and co-managers Andrew Stern and Eric Moreau select stocks for JEPQ with the help of artificial intelligence technology that analyzes thousands corporate documents and financial reports to project “profits”. estimates of three to five years.”

The companies selected are not limited to those of the Nasdaq-100. For example, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is a constituent of the Nasdaq-100, but JEPQ owns shares of Coca-Cola Co. (KO), which is not a constituent of the index, because “it’s more attractive according to our process,” Reiner said.

What type of investor is the JEPQ intended for?

JEPQ’s stated objectives are to generate monthly income by writing covered call options and holding a portfolio of large cap stocks. Its benchmark against the Nasdaq-100 gives technology companies a heavy weighting. Long-term growth is a secondary objective of the fund. A third goal is to maximize “expected risk-adjusted returns” through the AI ​​component of its stock selection process.

In other words, JEPQ may be a suitable investment for you if you want monthly income and if you want an investment that is less volatile over time than the Nasdaq-100 index, itself tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust ( QQQ).

Reiner said JEPQ shareholders can expect the fund’s monthly distributions to equal annual returns of between 9% and 11%. He also expects JEPQ to capture less of QQQ’s decline during market declines, as well as “some of the stock’s upside,” for similar overall performance if dividends are reinvested.

All of this means that equity funds with covered call strategies are best for investors who want the income and/or want to smooth the performance, especially during down cycles in the stock market. Since monthly distributions are taxed (unless the investment is in a tax-deferred retirement account), an investor wishing to pursue a pure long-term growth strategy might be better served with a fund that does not put the focus on dividends.

Covered call strategies

Using options to enhance equity fund earnings is nothing new, but the strategy grew in popularity during the long period of low interest rates and became even more popular during the bear market of 2022.

A call option is a contract that allows an investor to buy a security at a given price (called the strike price) until the option expires. A put option is the opposite, allowing the buyer to sell a security at a specified price until the option expires.

A covered call option is an option that an investor can sell when he already owns a security. The strike price is usually “out of the money”, meaning it is higher than the current stock price.

For example, you might own 100 shares of a stock that is currently trading at $100 per share. You like the stock, but would be willing to part with it for a certain price, say $110. You sell a call option for a fee to an investor who thinks the stock will trade well above $110 before the option expires. If the stock then goes above $110, you are obligated to sell it at that price. You keep your option costs, but now you have to find something else to invest in. But if the stock doesn’t go over $110 before the option expires, you still keep your option premium and are free to write another call option.

This type of activity during a period of high volatility can significantly increase earnings. It also makes a portfolio less volatile than the overall market. The price to pay is that you give up part of the increase. In the example above, if the stock had doubled to $200, you would still be obligated to sell it for $110.

Investors looking to use such an active strategy might be better served through mutual funds or exchange-traded funds.

JEPQ uses equity-linked notes to pursue its covered call strategy with up to 20% of the fund’s portfolio. See JEPI’s article for an actual example of a covered call option trade and for more on equity-linked notes.

JEPQ’s stock selection process and use of equity-linked notes to pursue its full hedging strategy also contrasts with the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), which also pays monthly dividends while holding all QQQ stocks and writing hedged stocks. call options on the entire Nasdaq-100.

Performance

JEPQ is less than a year old, a short time for a fund, although its growth to $1.6 billion since the fund launched on May 3 underscores how quickly investors have become familiar with the strategy. For a benchmark comparison, here’s how the fund has performed on a total return basis, with dividends reinvested, versus QQQ and QYLD since inception:

You can see that JEPQ has been considerably less volatile than QQQ. And in this year’s rebound, it captured less upside than QQQ or QYLD.

Volatility is still high, meaning JEPQ is quoting a 30-day SEC dividend yield for its monthly distributions of 15.67%. (Total returns and yields are net of annual fund expenses, which are 0.35% of assets under management.) But keep in mind that over the long term, Reiner expects the return on the distribution is between 9% and 11%.

If we summarize the nine monthly distributions JEPQ has made since its inception in May, the total was $4.29 per share, or 10.27% of its net asset value of $41.81 at the close on March 1. It is not an annualized return.

Top Stocks

JEPQ publishes the full list of its holdings daily. The ETF holds 77 stocks, which represent 81% of its portfolio. Tech stocks make up around 40% of the portfolio.

Here are the fund’s top 10 stocks:

Company Ticker % of portfolio Microsoft Corp. MSFT 9.7% Apple Inc. AAPL 9.0% Alphabet Inc. Class C GOOG 5.8% Amazon.com Inc. AMZN 5.1% Nvidia Corp. NVDA 3.5% Tesla Inc. TSLA 3.2% Meta Platforms Inc. Class A META 2.7% Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO 1.6% Analog Devices Inc. ADI 1.3% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD 1.3% Source: FactSet

