Better Tech Stock: Airbnb versus eBay





Under the right conditions, a platform business can offer huge returns to investors. By acting as an intermediary between buyers and sellers, companies such as Airbnb (ABNB 2.74%) And eBay (EBAY 1.01%) Earn high margins without taking the risks associated with more traditional competitors in the e-commerce and hospitality industries. But which stock is better to buy today? Both eBay and Airbnb just updated investors on their 2023 growth outlook, so let’s compare the two against this broader sales backdrop. Airbnb is a growth stock Both companies are in growth industries, but Airbnb will attract more growth-oriented investors. That’s partly because the home and room rental platform is earlier in its expansion history. Sales soared 31% in the last quarter, for example, compared to a slight decline for eBay. This difference will also be striking in 2023. eBay forecasts roughly flat sales in the first quarter, while Airbnb sees revenue increase by 18% to 23% after adjusting for exchange rate fluctuations. The marketplace platform is still facing a growth hangover from previous phases of the pandemic as its buyer base shrinks. Longer term, there’s a good chance that Airbnb will unlock more revenue streams over time, as it makes it easier for people to earn income by hosting guests. “We have big ideas for Airbnb’s next destination,” executives told investors in late February. eBay can realistically target more marginal growth. eBay is less risky If you’re risk averse, there are good reasons why you might prefer eBay stocks over Airbnb right now. The market platform is not as exposed to a recession, for example. Travel demand would likely fall during a sharp economic downturn, even as consumers continue to buy clothes, toys and electronics. eBay also pays a modest dividend that would dampen returns if the stock market goes down. The company has a longer track record that also covers a wide range of selling environments, which is not the case with Airbnb. Finally, the title is valued much more conservatively. You can buy eBay for less than 3x sales, compared to more than 10x sales for Airbnb. best buy This high valuation means that the main risk you take in buying Airbnb is paying too much for a very successful company. It’s possible the company will disappoint investors in the next few years, perhaps by posting weaker growth or struggling to keep its fees rising. With an eBay purchase, you get much slower sales gains in exchange for less worry about the business not meeting very high expectations. In this way, eBay is an investment geared more towards value-oriented investors who appreciate stability and cash returns. Airbnb, on the other hand, is a classic growth stock that offers high-risk promises. Yet both companies demonstrate the financial power of the platform selling model. And both are profitable and generate significant cash flow today. These factors should support above-market returns for Airbnb and eBay shareholders who want to hold onto the shares despite volatility in 2023 and beyond.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool holds positions and recommends Airbnb. The Motley Fool recommends eBay and recommends the following options: Short Calls April 2023 at $52.50 on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/03/04/better-tech-stock-airbnb-vs-ebay/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos