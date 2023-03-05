Business
The Milan Stock Exchange closes the week’s performance on a positive note-breakinglatest.news-Breaking Latest News
The closure of the Milan Stock Exchange
The Milan Stock Exchange closes the last session of the week on the rise. The Ftse Mib scores +1.56% to 27,825 points. Paris (+0.88%), Frankfurt (+1.64%), London (around parity), Madrid (+1.49%) and Amsterdam (+0.72%) were also positive. The positive start to the afternoon supported the performance of Piazza Affari on Wall Street following falling Treasury yields. Hopes in this direction were revived by the accommodative remarks of the president of the Atlanta Fed, Raphael Bostic, who came out in favor of “slow and steady” rate hikes. Support also for the bet on the recovery of the Chinese economy, while waiting for the growth objectives to be defined (they will be revealed after the meeting
In Milan, Inwit (+8.17%) took the lead after 2022 accounts and targets above expectations, and Amplifon (+6.73%) which closed above 30
VERY HOT DAY
MAYOR TECNIMONT:
Excellent data. Wabsim has raised the score to INTERESTING, the objective goes from 3 to 4.7 eu. The stock closed at 4.18 (+6.91%)
PRYSMIAN:
Wins €1.8 billion projects in the Netherlands for offshore wind, BUY. The stock closed at 37.95 (+4.19%)
STARS:
Rbc raises the judgment of Hold to Outperform, target 19 euros. The stock closed at 17.67 (+2.7%)
OBLIGATIONS
The spread continues to fall to 183 points from 187.5 at yesterday’s close. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond falls to 4.542%. The 10-year German Bund closes the week with a drop of around 1.7%, it is also the fourth consecutive week with the minus sign.
OIL
Prices are back on track. After giving up more than 2 points, they reset their losses. The Wall Street Journal rumors that the Emirates scuttled the contracts The United Arabs could leave OPEC, due to differences with Saudi Arabia. Prices were inflated by the denial reported by Bloomberg. . The United Arab Emirates has always officially confirmed its willingness to respect the OPEC agreements for the current year. Thus the WTI now climbs 0.27% to 78.37 dollars a barrel. Brent fell 0.01% to $84.73.
GAS
Down 4% below 45.0 euro/MWh for the first time in a year, -41% since the start of January
CURRENCIES
The euro goes up above $1.06 at 1.0614 (+0.18%). Closes the week with an increase of 0.5%.
ORO
Up to $1,843, it begins to close a positive week with a gain of around +1.85%.
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://www.breakinglatest.news/business/the-milan-stock-exchange-closes-the-weeks-performance-positively/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Paddle to the Medal: 17-year-old table tennis players race relentlessly to the top
- Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane with lightning speed to claim heavyweight title in UFC 285 main event
- The Milan Stock Exchange closes the week’s performance on a positive note-breakinglatest.news-Breaking Latest News
- Send Multiple Google Calendar Invitations Using Google App Script
- The whole nation supports Imran Khan: Qureshi
- Donald Trump speaks to CPAC, says indictment won’t derail 2024 presidential campaign
- As Turkey’s earthquake death toll rises, so does anger at the government
- Google’s Bard Head Reportedly Says Future Chatbot AI Isn’t Just About Search
- Argentina was hit by a massive power cut
- President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Jokowi arrive in Bandung to inaugurate four infrastructure projects
- A new small boat law could prevent arrivals from seeking asylum while in the UK.
- Katie Ledecky’s nine-game winning streak on American soil snapped by Summer McIntosh