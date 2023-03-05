The Milan Stock Exchange closes the week’s performance on a positive note-breakinglatest.news-Breaking Latest News

The closure of the Milan Stock Exchange

The Milan Stock Exchange closes the last session of the week on the rise. The Ftse Mib scores +1.56% to 27,825 points. Paris (+0.88%), Frankfurt (+1.64%), London (around parity), Madrid (+1.49%) and Amsterdam (+0.72%) were also positive. The positive start to the afternoon supported the performance of Piazza Affari on Wall Street following falling Treasury yields. Hopes in this direction were revived by the accommodative remarks of the president of the Atlanta Fed, Raphael Bostic, who came out in favor of “slow and steady” rate hikes. Support also for the bet on the recovery of the Chinese economy, while waiting for the growth objectives to be defined (they will be revealed after the meeting

In Milan, Inwit (+8.17%) took the lead after 2022 accounts and targets above expectations, and Amplifon (+6.73%) which closed above 30

VERY HOT DAY

MAYOR TECNIMONT:

Excellent data. Wabsim has raised the score to INTERESTING, the objective goes from 3 to 4.7 eu. The stock closed at 4.18 (+6.91%)

PRYSMIAN:

Wins €1.8 billion projects in the Netherlands for offshore wind, BUY. The stock closed at 37.95 (+4.19%)

STARS:

Rbc raises the judgment of Hold to Outperform, target 19 euros. The stock closed at 17.67 (+2.7%)

OBLIGATIONS

The spread continues to fall to 183 points from 187.5 at yesterday’s close. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond falls to 4.542%. The 10-year German Bund closes the week with a drop of around 1.7%, it is also the fourth consecutive week with the minus sign.

OIL

Prices are back on track. After giving up more than 2 points, they reset their losses. The Wall Street Journal rumors that the Emirates scuttled the contracts The United Arabs could leave OPEC, due to differences with Saudi Arabia. Prices were inflated by the denial reported by Bloomberg. . The United Arab Emirates has always officially confirmed its willingness to respect the OPEC agreements for the current year. Thus the WTI now climbs 0.27% to 78.37 dollars a barrel. Brent fell 0.01% to $84.73.

GAS

Down 4% below 45.0 euro/MWh for the first time in a year, -41% since the start of January

CURRENCIES

The euro goes up above $1.06 at 1.0614 (+0.18%). Closes the week with an increase of 0.5%.

ORO

Up to $1,843, it begins to close a positive week with a gain of around +1.85%.