London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) has announced that it will increase its dividend to 0.753

The advice of London Stock Exchange Group plc ( LON:LSEG) announced that it would pay its dividend of 0.753 on May 24, an up payment from last year’s comparable dividend. Even though the dividend has increased, the yield is still quite low at just 1.4%.

London Stock Exchange Group earnings easily cover distributions

It would be nice if the yield was higher, but we should also check whether higher levels of dividend payments would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the London Stock Exchange Group was paying out 75% of its profits, but only 33% of free cash flow. Since the dividend only pays out cash to the shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see that there is plenty left to reinvest in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is expected to increase by 160.8%. Assuming the dividend continues on recent trends, we believe the payout rate could be 33%, which would be comfortable enough to drive the dividend forward.

Dividend volatility

The company has a long history of dividends, but it doesn’t look good with the cuts of the past. Since 2013, the annual payment at the time was 0.283, compared to 1.07 for the most recent annual payment. This equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% per year during this period. Despite rapid dividend growth over the past few years, we have also seen payouts decline in the past, which makes us cautious.

Dividend growth prospects are limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it is even more important to see if earnings per share increase. Although it’s important to note that the London Stock Exchange Group’s earnings per share are virtually unchanged from five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

In summary

Overall, we still like to see the dividend increase, but we don’t think the London Stock Exchange Group will make a great income stock. Payouts haven’t been particularly steady and we don’t see huge upside potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flow, it could prove reliable in the near term. Overall, we don’t think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements testify to the valuation of a consistent dividend policy over a more unpredictable one. Yet investors must consider a host of other factors, aside from dividend payments, when analyzing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under competitive or inflationary pressure. However, very few companies see their profits decline consistently year after year in perpetuity, and so it might be interesting to see what the 16 the analysts we follow make predictions for the future. If you are a dividend investor, you can also consult our curated list of high yielding dividend stocks.

